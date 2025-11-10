Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2025 09:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EverC Introduces AI-powered Scam Network Intelligence to Disrupt Fraud Online

The solution maps the entire scam infrastructure across e-commerce, social media, and payments marketplaces

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / EverC, now part of G2 Risk Solutions, today announced Scam Network Intelligence, an AI-powered solution that exposes scam networks to help marketplaces detect and disrupt fraud.

Scams are now the largest driver of fraud losses globally, accounting for 23% of fraudulent transactions in 2024, with losses reaching $1 trillion. To address the rise in fraud in the payments and e-commerce space, the Scam Network Intelligence solution gives marketplaces visibility into the networks behind online scams.

The solution has the ability to identify and map how scammers reach and engage their victims-across ad networks, fake support portals, messaging apps, and social media networks. By identifying scam clusters early, the payments ecosystem can reduce blind spots and prevent consumer harm.

"Fraud is increasingly sophisticated and flows through multiple channels, making it impossible to rely solely on transaction monitoring," said Melissa Sutherland, chief risk officer at EverC. "Our Scam Network Intelligence solution uncovers interconnected fraud networks, evaluating their strategies, techniques, and methodologies as a whole, rather than focusing on individual suspicious URLs, giving our partners a full picture of how scams operate across platforms. This enables us to detect and disrupt fraud before it happens."

Scam Network Intelligence provides enforcement-grade intelligence that identifies high-risk entities and patterns of coordinated illicit activity. With these insights, teams can block suspicious activity, prevent brand abuse, and escalate critical risks to make smarter, faster decisions.

To learn more about Scam Network Intelligence, see here.

About EverC?

Now part of G2 Risk Solutions, EverC is an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using core AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, empowering a safer digital ecosystem for all. Leveraging a robust dataset, EverC solutions identify the patterns that signal risk, generating deep intelligence and holistic insights to map each customer's unique risk universe. EverC helps marketplaces, payment providers, acquirers, and banks mitigate risk while enhancing operational efficiency so they can focus on revenue and scalable growth.

Media Contact

Heather Pitek
Caliber Corporate Advisers
everc@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: EverC



