SourceCX a division of Sourcefit: SourceCX Recognized in Everest Group's 2025 Customer Experience Management Services PEAK Matrix Assessment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceCX, a division of Sourcefit specializing in fully managed, modern outsourced customer support services, has been recognized in Everest Group's 2025 Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the Americas and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. This recognition places SourceCX among a select group of providers that are transforming the global customer experience management industry.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is one of the most respected benchmarks in the sector for evaluating service and technology providers. The assessment applies a rigorous methodology to measure both current market impact and future readiness, highlighting organizations that combine strong delivery performance with innovation, adaptability, and long-term strategic vision.

SourceCX earned its position for its demonstrated ability to deliver both nearshore and offshore support, its investment in flexible and alternative delivery models, and its development of proprietary technologies that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction. In 2024, the company introduced Knit, an AI-powered team management and engagement platform that enables businesses of all sizes to integrate artificial intelligence into daily operations, improve visibility, and manage distributed teams more effectively and cost-efficiently. Knit also allows for the seamless integration of HR-related data, employee performance, and key operational metrics, providing a unified view that links people performance with customer experience outcomes, an approach increasingly recognized as transformative in CX delivery.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Everest Group among leading CX providers in the Americas and APAC," said Andy Schachtel, President of SourceCX. "As AI continues to redefine what's possible in customer experience, we're proud to be seen as a trusted partner that combines great human talent with technology, innovation, and operational excellence to deliver measurable impact for our clients."

Everest Group is a leading global research firm that provides data-driven insights and guidance to business leaders. Its PEAK Matrix® framework offers an objective evaluation of service and technology providers across key global markets.

SourceCX is a business process outsourcing company delivering managed, human-centered, and technology-driven customer experience solutions. The company operates delivery hubs in the Philippines, Dominican Republic, South Africa, Madagascar, and Armenia, offering multilingual support, time-zone flexibility, and highly competitive costs.

SourceCX is a division of Sourcefit, an award-winning offshore staffing and BPO company headquartered in Manila, Philippines, serving clients across multiple industries worldwide.

