WKN: A2PS6Y | ISIN: GB00BKBS0353 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVEREST GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVEREST GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amendment Notice - Everest Global PLC

DJ Amendment Notice - Everest Global PLC 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Amendment Notice - Everest Global PLC 
10-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

10/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                Listing Category          ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Everest Global PLC 
 
Ordinary shares of 2p each; fully paid       Equity shares (transition)     GB00BKBS0353 --  
 
These should now appear as: 
Issuer Name: Everest Global PLC 
 
Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid    Equity shares (transition)     GB00BVD9DK18 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets. 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 407635 
EQS News ID:  2226338 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226338&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
