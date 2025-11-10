The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says more than half of all power capacity planned through 2030 is under threat from mounting political interference that could stall US renewable deployment.From pv magazine USA Solar has taken a hit from political attacks, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and executive and agency actions aimed at curbing solar development. After years of growth, Wood Mackenzie forecast that solar installations may decline 1% annually through 2035. SEIA has released a report saying that political attacks are threatening 500 US solar and energy storage projects ...

