Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (CW8G LN) 
Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Nov-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 692.9417 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 175199 
 
CODE: CW8G LN 
 
ISIN: LU1681043672 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681043672 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CW8G LN 
LEI Code:   5493003BFED2MWDBYH64 
Sequence No.: 407703 
EQS News ID:  2226728 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226728&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.