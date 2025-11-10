Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
10.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Nov-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.0833 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15349468 
 
CODE: ESRG LN 
 
ISIN: LU1861137484 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1861137484 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     ESRG LN 
LEI Code:   549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 
Sequence No.: 407732 
EQS News ID:  2226786 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226786&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
