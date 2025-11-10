Trillion-Dollar Digital Healthcare Transformations Shaped by AI, Quantum and Biotech Breakthroughs at GITEX GLOBAL

The world's largest tech and AI show brought groundbreaking innovations in healthcare, neurotech and life sciences to the forefront

M42, Cleveland Clinic, SandboxAQ, Mammoth Biosciences, Paradromics and Liquid AI steered the conversations on faster, more effective healthcare discoveries and industry transformation

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The convergence of AI, quantum computing, and biosciences is propelling the global healthcare industry into a new era - now projected to surpass US$1.7 trillion in AI-driven biotech spending by 2025, according to Nasdaq. At the recently concluded GITEX GLOBAL 2025, this transformation took centre stage, showcasing how medical breakthroughs that once took years of research can now be simulated, modelled, and validated in mere days through the power of intelligent computing.

From 13-17 October 2025, the 45th edition of the world's largest tech and AI show united 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, and delegations from 180 nations, with digital health and biotech emerging as some of the most dynamic narratives of the week. From genome editing to neurotech and quantum medicine, GITEX GLOBAL became the platform where the world's brightest minds explored how technology is fundamentally rewriting the science of life.

AI's Healthcare Rise: From Genetic Code to Neural Connections

On the GITEX main stage, Trevor Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Mammoth Biosciences, captured imaginations with his vision of "rewriting the code of life." Demonstrating how AI and CRISPR technologies can accelerate gene-editing therapies, he revealed, "We have programs across liver, muscle, the brain, where we're actively working on curing genetic diseases using this method of changing the DNA. We've started with rare diseases, but there's no reason that we have to stop there. Imagine how many millions of lives this could save."

Neurotech pioneer, Matt Angle, CEO of Paradromics, revealed progress from the world's first successful brain-computer implant and high data brain-computer interface. Matt noted: "In our clinical trials, we're trying to enable people who can't speak to speak. We put the device in an area of their motor cortex … and when you have a high data brain computer interface, you can just try to speak, and it turns into speech right away."

In "Genomics Beyond Humans: Unlocking Evolution's Drug Library," Ashley Zehnder, CEO of Fauna Bio, demonstrated how the study of mammal genomes is opening an untapped library of new drug discoveries. Ashley explained: "We're really just hitting the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we can learn about natural adaptation across the world. Animals like the spiny mouse that can regenerate many different tissues in the body, spinal cord, brain kidney, we can learn from these species."

With global pharmaceutical R&D costs averaging US$2.23 billion per asset as per Deloitte, innovation in this field has long been limited by time and resources. At GITEX GLOBAL, Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, introduced a game-changing solution: quantum algorithms capable of compressing research timelines from decades to months. Jack stated: "A Large Quantitative Model or LQM is not built on words but on numbers, equations, molecules and atoms, and trained a different way. We've built a virtual simulator that lets you test the smallest of particles, so you can test it millions of times, fast."

The dialogue extended from lab-scale to system-level reform in a session titled "The $10 Trillion Transition: From Sick Care to Health Intelligence," where Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42, and Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic, called for a complete system overhaul in how healthcare is funded and delivered. Dimitris Moulavasilis shared, "Today's systems are treatment-oriented, hospital-centric and heavily reactive. To build resilient, sustainable systems, we don't just need more investments towards prevention, but also need to redesign the system all the way, to try to keep patients healthy."

Meanwhile, Ramin Hasani, CEO of Liquid AI, unveiled liquid neural networks - architectures inspired by the brains of microscopic worms - capable of learning and adapting in real time, mirroring the flexibility of living intelligence.

Headline-Making Innovations Accelerating Global Healthcare & Biosciences

The breakthroughs unveiled at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 set a new benchmark for how technology, biology and wellness converge into scalable solutions for real-world impact.

XPANCEO captivated audiences with six smart contact-lens prototypes, integrating augmented reality and biosensing to monitor glucose levels and overlay real-time data in the wearer's field of view - a bold step toward wearable, always-on medical computing.

SharedPro Technologies unveiled an AI-powered behavioural analysis tool designed to bring greater precision to autism screening and tracking developmental progress; a breakthrough in a field that continues to face gaps in scientific understanding and diagnostic consistency. Meanwhile, South Korean startup HurayPositive introduced its AI-powered SaaS enabling precision medicine for one million patients with chronic conditions.

Arlan Biotech debuted a GenAI-driven discovery platform that reimagines how antibodies are designed and developed, which could drastically shorten the pharmaceutical R&D cycle and accelerate breakthroughs in precision immunotherapy.

Sonic Group showcased the Sonic Pill®, a breakthrough in sound-based wellness technology that uses precision audio frequencies and neuroscience-driven algorithms to enhance sleep, focus, recovery, and cognitive performance. Winner of 'The Best Invention' FIRI Award in Korea and Silver Medal for Sound Therapy Innovation at ARCA Croatia, the wearable device redefines how sound can be harnessed to elevate human health and wellbeing.

