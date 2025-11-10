DMEGC Solar's New Ultra-High-Efficiency PV Modules Certified by TÜV SÜD

JINHUA, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, Tier 1 PV module manufacturer DMEGC Solar received the latest IEC 61215 & IEC 61730 certificates from certification body TÜV SÜD. The scope of this certification includes its ultra-high-power module products manufactured using the latest technology.

The acclaimed Infinity G12RT-B66 series included in the certification features a golden size of 2382mm x 1134mm, making it highly popular for utility-scale plants and also suitable for rooftop projects. DMEGC Solar is the first in PV industry to adopt a new approach to apply CJ (Cemented Joint) technology to module design. This technology uses Butyl Sealant as the encapsulant material between the cells and the frame, significantly enhancing module power and reliability.

According to the certificate issued by TÜV SÜD, the G12RT-B66 module achieves a maximum power of an impressive 655W. In the October TaiyangNews Top Modules List, this module ranked fifth with a mass production power of 635W, only slightly lower than the more expensive BC and HJT modules. In terms of project BOS cost and LCOE, it currently might be the best PV module option for project developers and operators. DMEGC Solar expects to mass-produce and ship this module at 650W in Q1 2026, which will further strengthen its advantages in system power generation, building upon its high reliability.

It is worth noting that Cemented Joint technology is compatible with currently popular technologies like BC, multi-cutting, and full-screen. DMEGC's Product and R&D teams revealed that they are researching multiple cell and module technologies and will apply one or two of them in the near future. This opens up more possibilities for even higher power and brings further anticipation to the market.

In addition to passing this TÜV SÜD certification, the CJ modules also passed extended tests such as DH2000 in internal PV laboratory, with results superior to previous conventional modules, further verifying the technology's reliability.

DMEGC Solar is one of the very few module manufacturers simultaneously rated as Tier 1 by BNEF, S&P, and SMM. Its Infinity series modules are renowned for their diverse product portfolio, high efficiency, reliability, aesthetic appeal, and high-level low-carbon and ESG-related certifications. Global energy research firm Wood Mackenzie ranked DMEGC Solar fifth in its published 2025 Global Solar Module Manufacturer Rankings.

