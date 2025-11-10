AESARA, a leading digital-forward Value Access agency, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Cain Birkmose as VP, Strategic Partnerships, Europe. With over 20 years of experience spanning healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals, Jennifer brings deep expertise in innovative access strategies, global health partnerships, and policy leadership that will strengthen AESARA's mission to advance value-driven access worldwide.

Cristina Masseria, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Europe, commented: "I am excited to welcome Jennifer to the European organization where she will focus on advancing AESARA's external collaborations, strengthening client partnerships, and integrating global health insights with digital-first access strategies. Her leadership will help ensure that innovative healthcare solutions reach the patients and communities that need them most-efficiently, sustainably, and equitably."

Jennifer has built a distinguished career across the healthcare ecosystem, beginning with the World Bank and World Health Organization, where she worked on global health policy and development partnerships. She went on to hold senior leadership positions at Janssen, Novartis, Roche, and SOBI, where she led market access and value strategy initiatives that bridged innovation with patient outcomes. Jennifer also serves on the Board of the Medicines for Malaria Venture, underscoring her lifelong commitment to global health and equitable access to care.

"I am thrilled to join AESARA at a time when redefining value and access is critical to global health innovation. AESARA's unique combination of scientific rigor, digital innovation, and patient-centered thinking deeply resonates with my own passion for creating meaningful change. Together, we can shape strategies that not only demonstrate value but also drive tangible access and health equity around the world," said Jennifer Cain Birkmose.

Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA, added: "Jennifer's joining our European team marks an important step in strengthening AESARA's Value and Access capabilities in the region. Her reputation as a thought leader and innovator will be critical in advancing our mission to deliver transformative, evidence-based patient access solutions across the globe."

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

