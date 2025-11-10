Ready-to-use solution, developed in collaboration with GenScript, offers rapid and reliable quantification of His-tagged proteins

Broadens Amperia's applications across recombinant protein research, screening, and development

Abselion to showcase kit alongside Amperia platform at PEGS Europe in Lisbon, Portugal from 11-13 November

Abselion, a pioneering life sciences technology company focused on simplifying biomolecule quantification, has expanded its Amperia assay portfolio with the launch of its Tagged Protein Quantification Kit His-tag and Tagged Protein Sensor His-tag Quantification. The novel assay, developed with GenScript's THE His Tag Monoclonal Antibodies, provides researchers with a ready-to-use solution for rapid, reliable measurement of His-tagged proteins. This launch marks a significant milestone in extending Amperia, beyond antibody and AAV assays, into the wider field of recombinant protein analysis, enabling researchers to generate high-quality data more quickly and dependably across expression, optimisation, and development workflows.

His-tags are among the most widely used affinity tags, supporting purification and detection of recombinant proteins expressed in bacterial, insect, and mammalian systems. Quantification often involves ELISA, gels, or spectrophotometric methods, which can be time-consuming, variable, or less effective, particularly when working with crude samples. Abselion's Tagged Protein Quantification Kit provides a fast, reproducible, and ready-to-use alternative for drug discovery, structural biology, therapeutic research, and bioprocess development workflows.

Abselion's Amperia benchtop platform is a simple-to-use solution that uses redox electrochemical detection for rapid and accurate automated quantification of a range of biomolecules, without optics or fluidics. The new assay runs in a premix competition format, within Amperia's intuitive, software-controlled workflow, to quantify His-tagged proteins directly from crude or purified samples without specialist training.

Each kit includes pre-coated sensor strips, together with assay plates, detection reagents, and buffers in a complete, ready-to-use package. At the core of the new kit are electrochemical sensor strips pre-coated with GenScript's validated antibodies, immobilised on the sensor surface. These high affinity antibodies offer broad reactivity across common His-tag variants and expression systems for enhanced assay robustness. Incorporating these directly onto the strip reduces manual handling steps and the need for additional assay development or optimisation, improving usability and supporting more consistent performance.

In parallel to the complete Tagged Protein Quantification Kit His-tag for guided, automated workflows, Abselion has also launched the Tagged Protein Sensor His-tag Quantification as a standalone consumable pack. This provides direct access to the antibody-coated sensor strips, offering additional flexibility for a wide range of His-tag assays on the Amperia platform.

Dr Ruizhi Wang, CEO and Founder, Abselion, said: "The His-tag launch is one of the first affinity-based, electrochemical, automated kits for crude samples and marks an important step in extending Amperia into one of the most widely used areas of protein science. By combining GenScript's trusted antibody technology with our ready-to-use design, we are giving researchers faster, more dependable ways to quantify His-tagged proteins directly from complex samples. Together with the flexibility of a standalone sensor option, this reflects Abselion's mission to make high-quality protein quantification more practical and accessible to meet the needs of scientists across research, development and bioprocessing.

Higgins Qin, Senior Director, Protein Antibody R&D, GenScript, added: "Our THE His Tag Monoclonal Antibodies are recognised for their high affinity and broad applicability across recombinant protein workflows. Incorporating these into Abselion's Amperia system provides researchers with a solution that simplifies His-tag quantification and supports consistent measurement from crude through to purified samples. We are pleased to see GenScript's trusted antibody technology applied in an innovative format that makes protein analysis more reliable and accessible."

For further information about Abselion's Tagged Protein Quantification Kit His-tag and Tagged Protein Sensor His-tag, please visit: https://www.abselion.com/assay-kits and https://www.abselion.com/sensors/. To download the application notes "Enabling His-tagged Protein Analysis in Expression Workflows" and "Use Case: His-tag Protein Expression Screening from Crude Lysates" or case study "VIB Nanobody Core validates Amperia for rapid his-tag nanobody quantification", please visit: https://www.abselion.com/resources/.

Meet the Abselion team at PEGS Europe from 11-13 November in Lisbon, Portugal (Booth #416) to learn more.

