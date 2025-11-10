A milestone moment for Interlinked - first major distribution agreement signed with a guaranteed minimum revenue of € 3 million

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlinked AB has signed its first major international distribution agreement, with a guaranteed minimum revenue of € 3 million. This marks a significant milestone in the company's commercialisation journey and reflects the growing demand for ReLink®.

The multi-year agreement includes committed volumes and establishes a strong foundation for rapid scale-up across several markets.

"This is a pivotal moment for Interlinked. Securing a guaranteed revenue of this size at such an early stage of commercialisation is a clear validation of both the demand and the impact of our solution. Now we accelerate," says Katarina Hedbeck, CEO and co-founder of Interlinked AB.

ReLink® is a patented, double-valved safety connector designed to reduce accidental catheter dislodgement, increase patient safety and reduce healthcare costs. The product is currently used within IV therapy, drainage, and veterinary care.

This agreement is the first of several planned launches as Interlinked enters a phase of international expansion.

About Interlinked AB

Interlinked is a Swedish MedTech company with a CE-MDR-approved medical technology platform that enhances patient safety, improves clinical workflows, and reduces healthcare costs. The company is now entering a phase of accelerated growth and international market expansion.

Contact

Katarina Hedbeck, CEO

katarina.hedbeck@interlinked.care

www.interlinked.care

