Kosol Energie says its new 730 W tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panel and planned 3 GWh battery system capacity mark a strategic move to expand India's presence in high-efficiency solar and energy storage manufacturing.From pv magazine India Kosol Energie unveiled a high-efficiency 730 W G12 TOPCon solar panel for commercial and utility-scale projects at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) 2025 exhibition. The company said the panels use high-transparency glass and POE encapsulants to enhance durability and light transmission. These features are designed to cut the bill of materials ...

