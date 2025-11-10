The German company said its new device features a DC input supporting up to 3 kW of photovoltaic power. The heating output can be continuously adjusted between 0 W and 1,000 W. Priced at €549 ($635) including VAT, the heating element is designed for hot water storage tanks with capacities of up to 500 L.From pv magazine Germany Fothermo System has introduced the ROD-1000, a new photovoltaic immersion heater designed for PV-driven domestic hot water production. The device features a DC input supporting module outputs of up to 3,000 W, with heating power continuously adjustable between 0 W and 1,000 ...

