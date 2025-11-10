Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A3CWHM | ISIN: NO0011045429
München
10.11.25 | 08:01
0,091 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2025 09:06 Uhr
Havila Kystruten AS: New share capital and reverse share split registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Havila Kystruten AS on 7 November 2025 regarding the resolution by an extraordinary general meeting in the Company to conduct a reverse share split in the ratio of 50:1, to conduct a share capital increase to increase the number of shares in the Company to a number divisible by 50, and to change the ISIN of the Company's shares. Reference is also made to the announcement regarding key information related to the reverse share split and change of ISIN.

The share capital increase and the reverse share split has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises:

Share capital (new): NOK 855,985,700.00

Total number of shares (new): 17,119,714.00

Nominal value per share: NOK 50.00

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


