Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company's share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company's share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 to 7 November 2025.

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 1,474,225 13.77 20,300,512.31 3 November 2025 35,000 13.30 465,342.50 4 November 2025 35,000 12.87 450,401.00 5 November 2025 35,000 13.03 456,197.00 6 November 2025 35,000 13.65 477,771.00 7 November 2025 35,000 13.57 475,079.50 Total this period 175,000 13.28 2,324,791.00 Accumulated under the programme 1,649,225 13.72 22,075,834.31

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,833,961 own shares corresponding to 2.60% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.