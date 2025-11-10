Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company's share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company's share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 to 7 November 2025.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|1,474,225
|13.77
|20,300,512.31
|3 November 2025
|35,000
|13.30
|465,342.50
|4 November 2025
|35,000
|12.87
|450,401.00
|5 November 2025
|35,000
|13.03
|456,197.00
|6 November 2025
|35,000
|13.65
|477,771.00
|7 November 2025
|35,000
|13.57
|475,079.50
|Total this period
|175,000
|13.28
|2,324,791.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,649,225
|13.72
|22,075,834.31
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,833,961 own shares corresponding to 2.60% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
