Palabra AI, the company behind sub-second speech-to-speech translation, today announced the acquisition of Talo and the launch of a new user-facing product that brings Palabra's technology directly to everyday conversations. The acquisition marks Palabra's expansion from infrastructure into a full product ecosystem that brings its core technology directly to everyday communication.

With the integration of Talo's team and technology, Palabra is launching a suite of five real-time translation solutions that make global communication effortless across every format. The lineup includes:

Video Calls, where a Palabra bot seamlessly joins meetings to interpret conversations or provide each participant with a personal, real-time translation stream,

Webinars, for live sessions where every listener gets a personal, real-time translation stream,

Streams broadcasts, enabling sub-second multilingual translation for creators and media platforms,

Events, enabling audiences to listen to real-time interpretation straight from their phones while sitting in front of a live stage,

Palabra API Platform, which remains at the core of this ecosystem, the developer layer powering custom voice translation across enterprise tools and consumer applications.

"Talo built one of the most elegant and convenient interfaces on top of our technology," said Artem Kukharenko, Co-founder and CEO of Palabra AI. "By joining forces, we can finally make real-time translation not just possible, but accessible we expect our new suite to help millions of people overcome language barriers in business, education, and everyday life."

The new Palabra product suite is powered by the company's proprietary predictive-context translation engine, which begins voicing translations mid-sentence and preserves each speaker's unique tone, timbre, and rhythm ensuring the translated voice still sounds like the original. The platform currently supports 60+ languages, 3000+ language pairs language pairs, enabling natural conversation across any context.

"Our mission at Talo was to make multilingual communication effortless," said Anton Selikhov, CEO of Talo, now CPO at Palabra AI. "With Palabra's real-time voice technology, that vision becomes reality people can finally talk across languages without even thinking about translation."

Talo's technology and team will join Palabra to accelerate the launch of new conversational tools powered by the company's sub-second speech translation engine. The Talo brand will remain temporarily for existing users before transitioning fully into Palabra's unified platform.

About Palabra AI

Palabra AI is a real-time speech-to-speech translation engine that breaks down language barriers with sub-second latency and human-level voice fidelity. Built by a world-class team with deep expertise in speech systems, Palabra translates and reproduces voices in real time, enabling natural multilingual communication for developers, enterprises, and individuals. Backed by Seven Seven Six, Creator Ventures, and leading angels from DeepMind, Instacart, and Andreessen Horowitz. Learn more at palabra.ai.

About Talo

Founded in 2024 by Anton Selikhov and Michael Dansey, Talo designed intuitive, human-centered interfaces for live multilingual communication. With over 10,000 users worldwide, Talo's focus on seamless UX and natural interaction shaped the next generation of real-time translation products now part of the Palabra platform.

Before launching Talo, Anton Selikhov built Rask.ai, an AI dubbing platform that grew from 0 to $7 million ARR and 2 million users in its first year, following a successful exit from CopyMonkey (AI for e-commerce content). Michael Dansey brought legal and fundraising expertise from Gunder, where he advised startups on Series B+ rounds.

