Round of a-paws: Purina PRO PLAN enlists a team of energetic dogs to warm up ball kids at Nitto ATP Finals in Turin

PRO PLAN®'s furry friends joined ball kids on court to fetch dog-friendly tennis balls and perform special tricks

Playful and unique session is part of brand's latest campaign to inspire cat and dog owners to care for their pets like a PRO

TURIN, Italy, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purina PRO PLAN® is kicking off this year's Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, with a joyful and unique twist by enlisting a team of dogs to help warm up the ball kids ahead of the tournament's first match.

The energetic dogs joined the ball boys and girls on court in the Fan Village as the competition got underway yesterday, fetching dog-friendly tennis balls and performing playful tricks such as give a paw, high five and roll over, creating an unforgettable connection with the ball kids and the crowd.

Spectators cheered from the sidelines as the PRO PLAN® dogs hyped up the ball kids to motivate them for their upcoming matches, whilst sparking smiles from the crowd. This memorable start to the Nitto ATP Finals comes as new research from PRO PLAN® reveals that over three-quarters [79%]1 of British pet owners says their pets help them stay motivated, with [71%]2 admitting that pets keep them healthy, as the ball kids took part in energy-boosting warm up exercises to prepare for the event.

Elisa Riboldi, Head of Marketing, Purina Europe, said: "At Purina PRO PLAN®, we know that high-quality nutrition is vital for peak performance and that was evident on the court today as our PRO PLAN® dogs helped warm up the ball boys and girls ahead of the tournament's first match. It's also clear that the special bond humans share with pets can inspire motivation and create moments of connection, whether it's on the tennis court or at home. We hope our unique session with the ball kids at the Nitto ATP Finals continues to inspire cat and dog owners to care for their pets like a PRO."

The playful session complements Purina PRO PLAN®'s latest campaign, bringing together a squad of elite tennis players and their pets from across Europe, including Andy Murray and his puppy Bonnie, Jasmine Paolini and her dog Cesare, Çagla Büyükakçay and her cat Izo along with powerhouse couple Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina and their dog Wizz.

Together, they aim to inspire dog and cat owners to care for their pets like a PRO, with the same level of dedication top athletes bring to their sport. Just as these players give it their all on the court, PRO PLAN® is encouraging pet owners to do the same for their four-legged family members.

Professional athletes rely on optimum health and nutrition to achieve excellence and peak performance, which aligns with Purina PRO PLAN®s commitment to provide high-quality pet food, developed by a team of Purina nutritionists and vets, to help dogs and cats lead active, healthy and long lives.

Andy Murray: "This is a great initiative from PRO PLAN®. I don't think dogs have ever been seen on court at the ATP Finals before. It was a fun way to warm up the ball kids and I think the crowd loved it too. Plus, it definitely relaxes the players who are about to step on court - the spotlight is on the PRO PLAN® dogs performing their exercises instead!"

The professional squad are currently featuring in a new PRO PLAN® TV advert, which puts pet nutrition in the spotlight. The advert has now rolled out across TV, digital and social channels.

Throughout its multi-year partnership with the ATP and squad of well-known tennis athletes, Purina PRO PLAN® will engage with tennis supporters and pet owners to showcase how quality nutrition and care helps support pet health and well-being.

1.Research conducted by Censuswide, on behalf of Purina PRO PLAN® among a sample of 2,000 18+ Cat/Dog Owners in the United Kingdom. The data, collected between 03.09.25 - 08.09.25, reflects combined responses from two survey questions.

