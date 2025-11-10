Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps appoints new Chief Commercial Officer to drive next growth phase

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") today announces a key hire for the Company's growth journey. Graham Greensmith, Gaming Corps new Chief Commercial Officer, joins with more than 20 years experience from a multitude of commercial management roles within the industry. Greensmith was most recently heading the growth journey at British iGaming giant Inspired as Head of Commercial Development, where he played a fundamental role in expanding market presence and driving sales.

"As we continue to grow, we're entering a new and exciting phase of our journey. With a strong and unique game portfolio, best in-class distribution and top talents on board we are now focused on scaling our commercial efforts, to further accelerate our growth journey. We need to review our commercial strategies so they align with the company we are growing into and bringing Graham on board feels great and is an exciting example of the increased attention Gaming Corps are experiencing from the industry. We will now continue to work hard to become one of the industry's most innovative and respected game studios," says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

Graham Greensmith joins Gaming Corps following several impressive commercial successes, most recently leading a strong growth journey with iGaming giant Inspired. Having operated at senior level within a fast-growing PLC, he brings valuable experience from scaling operations and driving strategic expansion in a public company environment as well as strong connections and relationships from the European iGaming scene. Graham holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Surrey, and started his new role November 10th 2025.

Greensmith commented, "I am thrilled to be joining Gaming Corps at the most exciting phase of their ambitious journey. The goal is clear, to become the vendor of choice for operators, producing games of the highest quality, known and enjoyed on a global scale. I'm grateful to Juha and the upper management team for the trust and opportunity to be part of this next chapter and I can't wait to play my part in the undoubted success that is to come."







About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com