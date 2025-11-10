Evli Oyj: The Evli Short Corporate Bond fund becomes one of the largest corporate bond funds in Europe

EVLI PLC PRESS RELEASE, NOVEMBER 10, 2025 AT 7:55 AM (EET/EEST)



The Evli Short Corporate Bond fund becomes one of the largest corporate bond funds in Europe



The Evli Short Corporate Bond Fund has reached EUR 2.3 billion in assets under management. It is now Finland's second-largest corporate bond fund investing in Europe and ranks among the most significant corporate bond funds in all of Europe. The fund also holds Morningstar's highest five-star rating. This year, Evli has already attracted EUR 1 billion in new investments into its fixed income funds.



Evli Short Corporate Bond Fund invests its assets primarily in euro-denominated bonds with a short and medium-term remaining duration issued by European companies and banks. The investments are made in bonds with both higher (Investment Grade) and lower (High Yield) credit ratings. The fund generally hedges the currency risk associated with non-euro-denominated investments.



"In the current market environment, many investors are seeking relatively stable returns with limited interest rate risk. Although interest rates have declined, European corporate bonds in particular continue to offer attractive yields," says Juhamatti Pukka, Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income at Evli.

"Moderate economic growth in Europe, stable monetary policy, and fiscal stimulus, especially in Germany, are strengthening the long-term competitiveness of European companies. This creates a favorable environment for European corporate bonds."



The fund's portfolio is broadly diversified with a moderate risk level. It also provides access to the Nordic markets, which currently account for around 40 percent of the portfolio and contributes to additional return potential. A key strength of the fund lies in its pursuit of high risk-adjusted returns through extensive diversification across independent fixed income instruments and an active investment approach spanning multiple fixed income markets and asset types.



Over the last 10 years, the fund has achieved a cumulative return of 19.45 percent compared to 11.50 percent for the benchmark. Further information about the fund, its performance, and statutory documents are available on the fund's website.



Historical returns are no guarantee of future returns. The fund's investments carry a credit and interest rate risk, and the investment does not have capital protection. Therefore, the investor may lose some or all of the capital invested. Further information about the risks is available in the fund prospectus.



* The fund's benchmark index is the ICE BofA 1-3 Year Euro Corporate Index.



Juhamatti Pukka, Head of Fixed Income, Evli Fund Management Company Ltd, +358 40 5933 503, juhamatti.pukka@evli.com



