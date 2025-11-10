Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed ZardZardZard (ZARD) at 12:00 on October 28, 2025 (UTC).

Users are able to access the ZARD/USDT trading pair now at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/zard_usdt

About ZardZardZard(ZARD)

ZardZardZard is a community driven meme token inspired by the absurdist "button cult" movement where chaos is entertainment and participation defines meaning.

Its mascot "Zard" embraces digital ritual collective humor and the anti utility culture rising in crypto communities.

About ZARD Token

$ZARD carries no inherent utility governance or investment rights.

It exists purely for cultural expression meme creation and community participation.

Built on the BNB Smart Chain the project unites holders through a shared belief in randomness chaos and collective absurdity in the digital age.

Learn More about ZardZardZard

Website: https://zardzardzard.xyz/

Telegram: https://t.me/zardfrens

Twitter: https://x.com/zardfrens

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

SOURCE: LBank