MARS Energy Group Acquires CalPrem Roofing and CalPrem Solar, Expanding Integrated Solar and Roofing Model

ROCKLIN, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / MARS Energy Group ("MARS"), a national energy infrastructure company based in Rocklin, California, today announced that its subsidiary, Solara Home Energy, LLC, has acquired California Premier Roofscapes Inc. and Custom Roofscapes (together, "CalPrem Roofing"), along with CWD Loma Inc. ("CalPrem Solar"), two of California's leading providers of roofing and solar services to homebuilders.

These acquisitions mark the sixth and seventh for MARS Energy Group and reflect the company's continued strategy to build a diversified and integrated platform delivering infrastructure solutions across California and beyond.

By combining Cal Premier's deep roofing expertise with MARS's solar and electrification platform, the partnership enables builders to benefit from unified statewide coverage, an integrated roofing and solar product, and streamlined project execution. The result is faster timelines, greater reliability, and a single partner for builders navigating complex home energy infrastructure needs.

Leadership Continuity

Cal Premier will continue to operate under the leadership of Wes Mayer (President) and Danny Mayer (Chief Financial Officer), who will play key roles in guiding the next phase of growth.

"At MARS, we acquire great companies built by exceptional founders who combine integrity with operational excellence," said Manvendra Saxena, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MARS Energy Group. "Wes, Danny, and Chad are exactly that. They come from a proud roofing legacy and have grown these businesses into one of California's largest and most respected roofing and solar providers for new home construction. With these companies now part of MARS, we are expanding our value to builders through a fully integrated, resilient solution that brings roofing and solar together under one roof. No pun intended."

"This business started with our dad, and Danny and I have worked hard to carry that legacy forward with pride and purpose," said Wes Mayer, President of Cal Premier. "When we decided to take the next step, we knew we needed a partner who shared our values. MARS stood out because they are not just financial backers. They are operators and builders who think about people and culture the same way we do. With their support, we can grow faster, enter new markets, and serve our builder partners at an even higher level - without losing what makes Cal Premier special."

Danny Mayer, CFO and previous owner, added: "California's builders need partners they can count on across every job, every timeline, and every region. That is how we have always operated. Now with MARS behind us, we have the platform and resources to deliver that consistency and quality at a much larger scale. We are excited for what's ahead and proud to keep building on the legacy our family started."

A Platform for the Future

MARS and Cal Premier are united in their vision to deliver best-in-class service through a fully integrated roofing and solar solution. This model improves operational efficiency, enhances builder and homeowner experiences, and positions MARS for continued growth across California.

About MARS Energy Group

MARS Energy Group is a national holding company for energy infrastructure businesses based in Rocklin, California. With the addition of CalPrem Roofing and CalPrem Solar, MARS now provides an expanded suite of services that enhances resiliency and long-term value for homebuilders and businesses. Learn more at marsenergygroup.com.

About California Premier Roofscapes and California Premier Solar Construction

CalPrem Roofing and CalPrem Solar have provided roofing and solar solutions to California homebuilders for more than 17 years. Known for their craftsmanship, safety, and reliability, the companies are trusted partners to builders across multiple communities. Learn more at calpremroofing.com.

