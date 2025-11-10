Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Announces the Appointment of Mr. Kenneth Williamson as Director of Exploration

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Williamson to the position of Director of Exploration. This newly created role with Critical Elements follows his experience as Vice-President Exploration for Power Metallic Mines Inc. (formerly Power Nickel), where his efforts were material to the confirmation and expansion of the Nisk Copper-Nickel deposit and participated to the discovery and the growth of the polymetallic Lion zone.

Mr. Kenneth Williamson (M.Sc., P.Geo), is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Kenneth graduated from the University of Laval with a Master's Degree in Structural Geology in 2002. He was a Ph.D. candidate from 2002 to 2006, with studies on the structural controls leading to the formation of the world-class Goldcorp High Grade Zone. His work led to his appointment as Special Project Geologist at the Goldcorp Red Lake Mine in 2004. Kenneth brings his robust industry experience born of a strong scientific approach combined with the practicality necessitated by the "daily rush to feed the mill with high grade material".

Throughout Ken's career, 3D modeling has been central to his work, materially advancing the knowledge of:

The Red Lake Mine litho-structural model during his Ph.D.

The unified Campbell-Red Lake deposit-scale and Red Lake district-scale 3D litho-structural models after the merger of Goldcorp and Placer Dome in 2006.

The Matagami district scale 3D geology model while at Québec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts in 2011.

While with Premier Gold Mines in 2013 to 2015, the structural framework used at the Greenstone Gold Mine, now in its first year of production by Equinox Gold Corp.

The structural model and targeting strategies at Radisson Mining Resources Inc.'s O'Brien mine between 2017 to 2019.

The confirmation and expansion of the Nisk Copper-Nickel deposit and the discovery of the polymetallic Lion zone between 2019 to 2024, while working as consultant and later as Vice-President Exploration for Power Metallic Mines Inc.

"I am excited to team up with Critical Elements on this project and participate in the generation of a robust 3D model and targeting strategy along the Corporation's extensive 100 kilometer-long Nemaska belt land position," noted Kenneth Williamson. "We will build a rigorous drill plan benefiting from the exciting preliminary exploration results recently published on the Nemaska Belt properties." See the news release dated November 4, 2025.

CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée added, "We are excited to have Ken join the Critical Elements team and apply his extensive skill and experience. The logistics and preparation for a winter drill program on the Rose West lithium discovery located within 10 km of our flagship Rose Lithium-Tantalum project are in progress with drilling expected to commence this winter, shortly after freeze-up. Drill targeting on the Nemaska Belt will flow from compilation of the summer exploration data and Ken's invaluable work."

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned 2026 exploration program on the Nemaska Belt properties and the planned drilling campaign on the Corporation's Rose West zone. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

