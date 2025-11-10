DJI Agriculture Unveils Agras T100, T70P, and T25P at Agritechnica 2025 in Hannover

New DJI Agriculture Drones offer higher efficiency, improved safety, and better capabilities to support spraying, spreading - and now lifting

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI Agriculture today announced that the highly anticipated DJI Agras T100, DJI Agras T70P, and DJI Agras T25P will now be available for sale in Europe, Central Asia, Africa markets and so on through local authorized dealers. These new agricultural drones will be on display and demonstrated at Hannover's Agritechnica 2025 from 9 to 15 November.

Building on 13 years of dedicated research and development, the next generation of DJI's popular line of spray drones can now carry heavier payloads and support multiple application scenarios with higher operational efficiency. Each of them features industry-leading safety systems and more intelligent features for fully automated operations.

"Since entering the European market in 2018, DJI Agriculture has equipped local farmers with advanced drone technology in 25 countries. With demand rising each year, we continue to advance new innovations in precision farming to meet the evolving needs of modern agriculture," said Yuan Zhang, Head of Global Sales at DJI Agriculture. "We applaud regional aviation authorities for helping to accelerate the adoption of smarter and greener crop protection technologies. For instance, France now permits agricultural drones in hard-to-reach vineyards and banana crops. With the next generation of Agras drones, we aim to innovate the agriculture industry across the European continent and empower farmers to work smarter and greener."

Tackle Bigger Jobs with the Agras T100

Designed for large-scale commercial growers, the Agras T100 can carry a maximum payload of 100 L for spraying, 150 L for spreading, or 80 kg for lifting. Compared to its predecessor, it is twice as efficient for high-volume spraying and faster for large-capacity spreading. With an industry-leading safety system equipped with LiDAR, millimeter-wave radar, and a Penta-Vision system, it delivers an unparalleledly safe and intelligent operational experience. The spraying flow rate using the standard dual sprinklers is 30 L/min, and increases to 40 L/min with the optional Four Sprinklers option. The spreading system is equipped with a brand-new screw feeder and the load capacity is doubled with the maximum flow rate increased by 270%.

Work More Efficiently with the Agras T70P

The Agras T70P features multiple upgrades to increase operational efficiency. It can carry a maximum payload of 70 L for spraying, 100 L for spreading, or 65 kg for lifting. At the same time, it offers the same flow rates and droplet size as the Agras T100, along with its new spreading system and lifting system. The Agras T70P is equipped with the Safety System 3.0, which features millimeter-wave radar and a Tri-Vision system for obstacle detection, smarter route selection, and significantly improved obstacle clearance rates.

Compact and Flexible for Solo Operations with the Agras T25P

The Agras T25P retains its predecessor's compact and foldable design but offers the upgraded 25 kg high-precision screw feeder spreading system 4.0 and the Safety System 3.0. For spraying, it can carry 20 kg and has a flow rate of 16 L/min. Droplet size ranges from 50 to 500 µm. Ideal for solo operations, the Agras T25P is easy to transport, set up, and allows for fully automated operations in aerial mapping and plant protection. For example, it can be programmed to survey fields and orchards, conduct terrain-following operations on a mountainside, or continuously spray or spread across multiple blocks.

New Training Program for Agriculture Drone Operations

DJI Agriculture will expand its official training program through the DJI Academy in Europe, to equip new operators with the expertise for efficient drone operations focusing on crop protection, precise spreading, and safety. The curriculum is consistently updated to integrate the latest technical skills and product capabilities of DJI, ensuring every pilot is fully proficient with our most current agricultural technology.

Availability

The DJI Agras T100, T70P, and T25P are available for purchase through local authorized DJI Agriculture dealers .

Come and Meet DJI Agriculture at the Booth

DJI Agriculture is excited to be part of Agritechnica 2025 and looks forward to meeting with industry professionals and showcasing our latest products and services. To arrange an interview or find out more about how DJI Agriculture is working with its partners to create an aerial application ecosystem centered on pesticide optimization, product improvement, technological advancement, and talent growth, please contact: matt.bailey@dji.com

Booth Location: Halle 21 | 21G25

Agritechnica Map: download link

All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website: ag.dji.com

