Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
Tradegate
10.11.25 | 10:59
1,084 Euro
+0,74 % +0,008
10.11.2025
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, notes the press release issued today by Rainbow Rare Earths Limited ("Rainbow") announcing that the Mineral Resource Estimate at Phalaborwa has been updated to include yttrium, one of the heavy rare earth elements ("REE") that has been subject to Chinese export controls since April 2025.

Rainbow currently only includes value for neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium in its economic models, but will look to update this to include the ancillary metals for Phalaborwa's Definitive Feasibility Study to reflect the strong and growing market demand for the full range of economic REE in the project's basket.

Ecora holds a 0.85% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Phalaborwa project.

The full announcement from Rainbow can be viewed here: Phalaborwa Resource Update to include Yttrium

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-phalaborwa-rare-earths-project-update-1099398

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
