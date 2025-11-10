Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025, which will take place on November 14th and 15th at the JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt.

Members of Pan Global Resources Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-3/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "After two virtual, and eight in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am thrilled to once again deliver this boutique event, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is regularly updated with attending companies, keynote speakers, the event schedule, and other important details: www.deutschegoldmesse.com .

About Pan Global Resources Inc.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt, a tier-one mining jurisdiction in southern Spain, with a favourable permitting regime, excellent infrastructure, and abundant mining and professional expertise. The Escacena Project area was expanded from 5,760-hectares to more than 10,000-hectares with the award of the Flores, Rosario and Girasoles mineral rights in September 2025. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and the Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is commencing a new underground mine development beneath the former Los Frailes open-pit mine. The European Commission has identified copper as a Strategic Raw Material. The Company's second project, Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team has a proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations and are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and all our stakeholders. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt - one of Europe's key financial hubs. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition features up to 35 carefully selected mining companies spanning a range of commodities and stages, alongside internationally recognized keynote speakers and media personalities.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse offers a unique platform for company executives to engage directly with European institutional and high-net-worth investors, retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers, media, and other strategic partners.

SOURCE: Soar Financial Partners