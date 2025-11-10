PVC Pipes & Fittings Market worth $66.87 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "PVC Pipes & Fittings Market by Material (UPVC, CPVC, Flexible PVC), Product Type (Pipes, Fittings), Application (Water Supply & Distribution, Sewerage & Drainage Systems, Irrigation & Agriculture, Chemical & Industrial Fluid Handling, HVAC & Plumbing Systems, Electrical Conduit & Cable Protection), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Municipal & Utilities, Agriculture, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The global PVC pipes & fittings market size is expected to reach USD 66.87 billion by 2030 from USD 46.02 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The growth of the PVC pipes & fittings market is influenced by several factors. One significant factor is the economic development in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. This economic growth has led to an increased demand for PVC pipes & fittings in various applications, including water supply and distribution, sewage and drainage, irrigation, chemical and industrial handling, electrical and conduit systems, HVAC, plumbing, and more. Additionally, the rising demand for these products across end-use industries such as municipal and utilities, residential, agricultural, industrial, and commercial sectors is further driving market expansion.

UPVC materials are expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value in the PVC pipes & fittings market during the forecasted period.

UPVC materials are expected to account for the largest market share in the PVC pipes & fittings market due to their superior mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and cost-effectiveness. Unlike CPVC or other modified variants, UPVC does not contain plasticizers, which enhances its rigidity and durability, making it ideal for applications such as water supply, drainage, and irrigation. Its low thermal conductivity, excellent corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions make it a preferred material for both residential and commercial plumbing systems. Moreover, UPVC pipes are lightweight, easy to install, and have a long service life with minimal maintenance, driving their adoption in large-scale infrastructure and urban development projects. The growing demand for sustainable and lead-free piping materials further supports UPVC's dominance, as it aligns with green building standards and environmental regulations across emerging and developed markets.

The pipes product type is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

Pipes are expected to hold the highest market share in the PVC pipes & fittings market due to their extensive use across key applications such as water supply, irrigation, sewage, and industrial fluid transport. Their superior strength, corrosion resistance, and ease of installation make them a preferred choice over traditional metal and concrete pipes. PVC pipes offer a longer service life with minimal maintenance, reducing lifecycle costs for infrastructure projects. Additionally, rapid urbanization, government investments in water management, and growing demand for efficient plumbing systems are further propelling the adoption of PVC pipes, reinforcing their dominance over fittings in the overall market.

The water supply & distribution application is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The water supply and distribution segment is expected to account for the highest market share in the PVC pipes & fittings market due to the increasing global emphasis on improving water infrastructure and ensuring reliable access to clean water. PVC pipes are widely preferred for water distribution systems because of their corrosion resistance, leak-proof joints, smooth internal surfaces, and long service life, which help minimize water losses and maintenance costs. Additionally, rising urbanization, government investments in rural water supply projects, and smart city initiatives are driving large-scale deployment of PVC piping networks for potable water distribution, further solidifying this segment's dominant position in the market.

The municipal & utilities end-use industry is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The municipal & utilities end-use industry is expected to hold the highest market share in the PVC pipes & fittings market due to the growing demand for durable, cost-effective, and corrosion-resistant piping solutions for water supply, sewage, and drainage networks. Governments and local authorities are increasingly investing in upgrading aging infrastructure and expanding water distribution and wastewater management systems to meet urban population growth and environmental regulations. PVC pipes' lightweight nature, ease of installation, and long service life make them ideal for large-scale municipal projects, reducing operational and maintenance costs. This widespread use in essential public infrastructure solidifies the dominance of the municipal & utilities sector in the overall PVC pipes & fittings market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the highest market share in the PVC pipes & fittings market due to rapid urbanization, population growth, and extensive infrastructure development across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Rising investments in water supply, sanitation, irrigation, and housing projects are driving strong demand for PVC piping systems in the region. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers, availability of low-cost raw materials, and supportive government initiatives for rural water management and smart city development further boost market growth. The region's expanding construction and agricultural sectors, combined with increasing adoption of cost-effective and durable PVC solutions, solidify Asia Pacific's leadership in the global PVC pipes & fittings market.

Key Players

Prominent companies include JM EAGLE, INC. (US), Aliaxis Holdings SA (Belgium), China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (China), Orbia (Mexico), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), The Supreme Industries Limited (India), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Finolex Industries Ltd. (India), ASTRAL PIPES (India), and Westlake Corporation (US), among others.

