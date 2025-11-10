After a decade of independent growth and scaling to USD 5B in AUM, the company brings in strategic investors to scale technology and expand regionally.

Global investment institution, Lighthouse Canton, today announces a USD 40 million strategic investment round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Nextinfinity (investment holding company of Shyam Maheshwari Founding Partner of SSG Capital, later Ares SSG). Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), an early investor in the company, continues to support its growth.

Founded in 2014, Lighthouse Canton has grown organically managing over USD 5 billion in assets across Singapore, India, the UAE, and the United Kingdom. Over the past decade, the company has built a reputation for disciplined investment management and a client-first approach that has made it a trusted partner for entrepreneurs, families, and institutions across regions.

This is Lighthouse Canton's first external fundraise, undertaken to accelerate the next phase of its growth journey. The capital will be deployed to enhance technology infrastructure, attract senior talent, expand its product capabilities, and pursue geographic growth opportunities across high-potential markets.

"This is a defining milestone for us," said Shilpi Chowdhary, Group CEO of Lighthouse Canton. "We have built Lighthouse Canton with an institutional mindset independently. For more than ten years we have been guided by a long-term vision of creating a world-class investment platform. With Peak XV and our strategic partners, we are deepening our capabilities, institutionalizing further, and positioning ourselves for the next decade of growth."

Lighthouse Canton's wealth management business provides personalized, family, wealth and business solutions for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and family offices, while its asset management arm offers institutional-grade strategies across public and private markets. Lighthouse Canton's strong regional presence and focus on disciplined execution have enabled it to serve clients across complex cross-border environments with agility and trust.

This strategic funding marks a new chapter in Lighthouse Canton's journey and one that focuses on scale, innovation, and institutional depth, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to clients.

About Lighthouse Canton

Lighthouse Canton is a global investment institution with wealth and asset management capabilities. We employ over 200 experienced professionals across our offices in Singapore, Dubai, India, and London, and currently oversee over US$ 5 bn worth of assets under management and advisory. Lighthouse Canton creates value through innovative investment solutions for accredited private clients, institutional investors, and an ecosystem of founders and entrepreneurs globally.

Lighthouse Canton's Asset Management business comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, private credit, venture capital, growth debt, public equities, and global macros.

Its Wealth Management business caters to accredited investors including corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders, and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates, and philanthropic needs, providing them tailored investment advisory, portfolio management, treasury, business family office solutions.

Lighthouse Canton Pte Ltd is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA"). LC Capital India Pte Ltd is regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). Lighthouse Canton UK Limited is regulated by Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA")

For more information visit www.lighthouse-canton.com

About Peak XV

Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India SEA) is a leading venture capital firm investing across India, Southeast Asia and beyond. Over the last 19 years of operations in the region, Peak XV has grown to manage approximately USD 9 billion in capital across 13 funds and invested in over 400 companies.

The portfolio has seen 31 IPOs and several successful M&As till date.

To know more, please visit: www.peakxv.com

