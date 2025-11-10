Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market worth $6.45 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft heat exchanger market is projected to grow from USD 5.28 billion in 2025 to USD 6.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing aircraft production and fleet modernization, expansion of the aircraft MRO sector, and technological advancements in heat transfer and thermal management systems. The global aircraft heat exchanger market is driven by the rising demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft, which necessitate compact and efficient cooling systems. Additionally, the increasing air passenger traffic, growing emphasis on improved engine performance, and stringent regulatory standards for thermal efficiency are prompting OEMs and aftermarket suppliers to adopt next-generation heat exchanger solutions that ensure high reliability, thermal stability, and performance across commercial, military, and UAV platforms.

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 5.28 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 6.45 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Design, Application, Medium, Platform, Material, Architecture and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Detection of internal effects in complex cores Key Market Opportunities Adoption of sensorized units and predictive maintenance Key Market Drivers Growing fleet sizes and aircraft renewal

By application, the environment control systems (ECS) segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The environment control systems (ECS) segment is projected to remain the most significant contributor to the aircraft heat exchange market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient cabin air management, pressurization, and temperature regulation in both conventional and electric aircraft platforms. ECS heat exchangers play a critical role in maintaining optimal environmental conditions, ensuring passenger comfort, and protecting sensitive avionics and electronics from overheating. The adoption of advanced plate-fin configurations and lightweight aluminum materials enhances heat transfer efficiency while reducing the overall system weight. Additionally, the rise in next-generation aircraft programs and the expansion of all-electric and hybrid propulsion systems further amplify the need for robust ECS thermal management solutions, solidifying this segment's leading position in the global market.

By platform, the advanced air mobility (AAM) segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The advanced air mobility (AAM) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment between 2025 and 2030. This surge is driven by the rapid commercialization of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, urban air mobility vehicles, and hybrid-electric propulsion systems. These platforms demand compact, lightweight, and high-efficiency heat exchangers to manage thermal loads from batteries, motors, and power electronics. The ongoing investments in electric aviation programs, supported by regulatory advancements and prototype certifications, are accelerating the large-scale adoption of electric aviation. Manufacturers are increasingly developing liquid-based and microchannel cooling architectures optimized for eVTOL and regional AAM platforms. As urban air transport transitions from concept to operation, the AAM segment is expected to emerge as the key growth driver, reshaping demand patterns within the global aircraft heat exchanger market.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest share of the aircraft heat exchanger industry during the forecast period, driven by its robust aerospace manufacturing base, strong presence of key OEMs, and growing investments in sustainable aviation technologies. Countries such as France, Germany, and the UK are at the forefront of developing next-generation commercial and defense aircraft incorporating advanced thermal management systems. The region's emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency has accelerated the adoption of lightweight and high-performance heat exchangers made from advanced alloys and composite materials. Additionally, Europe's well-established MRO ecosystem and stringent regulatory standards for aircraft performance and emissions further stimulate demand for efficient cooling solutions across OEM and aftermarket channels. Continuous R&D activities supported by initiatives, including Clean Aviation and Horizon Europe, are expected to strengthen Europe's technological leadership and sustain its position as the second-largest market globally.

Honeywell International Inc. (US), RTX Corporation (US), Safran (France), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), and Parker Hannifin Corporation are the major key players in the aircraft heat exchanger companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

