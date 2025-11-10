LEM Surgical AG: LEM Surgical Achieves Major US Clinical Milestone With Dynamis Robotic Surgical System

BERN, CH / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / LEM Surgical, a leading innovator in hard tissue surgical robotics, today announced the successful completion of the first clinical procedures in the United States utilizing its innovative Dynamis Robotic Surgical System.

Dynamis

Dynamis Robotic Surgical System

This monumental achievement is a significant leap forward in LEM Surgical's mission to transform hard tissue surgery. The successful procedures, a series of single-level and multi-level fusions, clearly demonstrated the precision and efficiency of the Dynamis platform in a live clinical setting.

The pioneering surgical team was led by Kornelis Poelstra, MD, PhD, of The Robotic Spine Institute of Las Vegas, and the procedures were performed at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center. Dr. Poelstra commented, "The precision of the system with its near-field robotic vision and its capability to use my preferred instrument sets & implant systems was impressive. I am excited regarding the architecture of the Dynamis platform with two independent, highly stable arms, as it will enable more comprehensive assistance during spine surgery in the coming years."

A New Generation of Intelligent Robotics

The Dynamis Robotic Surgical System is designed to usher in a new era of surgical intelligence and control with its unique features:

Multi-Arm Guidance: The industry's first multi-arm system for hard tissue surgery, offering enhanced robotic utilization, stability, and control during complex procedures.

Integrated Robotic Navigation: Features an integrated, real-time near-field tracking platform mounted directly on a robotic arm. This design optimizes workflow and precision by effectively eliminating "line of sight" challenges commonly associated with traditional navigation systems.

Broad Compatibility: Equipped with Dynacans, novel robotically adjustable end-effectors, the Dynamis System ensures compatibility with a wide range of qualified surgical instruments, providing flexibility for surgeons.

Yossi Bar, CEO of LEM Surgical, commented on the significance of the event:

"The successful debut of the Dynamis System in its first procedures is more than a milestone-it's the moment innovation transitions to real-world impact. We are fulfilling our promise to equip surgeons with next-generation robotics that deliver enhanced clinical value for patients and clinicians, while also providing viable economic value for hospitals."

Christopher Prentice, CCO of LEM Surgical, emphasized the broader mission:

"We aspire towards achieving the Quintuple Aim: achieving better outcomes, improving patient and provider satisfaction, and advancing financial sustainability and health equity. This will only be realized by working with outstanding clinicians and healthcare administrators. LEM Surgical extends a huge thank you to Dr. Poelstra's pioneering surgical team and the leadership of Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center for their participation in this crucial first step."

About LEM Surgical

LEM Surgical is dedicated to advancing surgical care through intelligent robotic systems that enhance precision, efficiency, and clinical value in hard tissue surgery. LEM Surgical is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, with U.S. commercial operations based in Tampa, Florida. The company's flagship platform, the Dynamis Robotic Surgical System, is distributed through its U.S. subsidiary, LEM Surgical Inc.

About The Robotic Spine Institute of Las Vegas

The Robotic Spine Institute of Las Vegas was pioneered by world-renowned orthopedic and neurologically trained spine surgeon Kornelis Poelstra. www.robo-spine.com

About Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center is a 311-bed facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southern Hills is dedicated to compassionate and quality healthcare, offering adult and pediatric emergency services, a behavioral health program, an accredited chest pain center, a dedicated orthopedic and spine unit, OB/GYN, Level III NICU, diagnostic imaging, Comprehensive Stroke Center, outpatient infusion clinic and surgical services.

For more information, please visit www.lemsurgical.com

