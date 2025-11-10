Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market In The United States

Marks Strategic U.S. Capital Markets Milestone

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States, an upgrade from its previous placement on the OTCQB® Venture Market. This advancement reflects Organto's commitment to extensive disclosure and corporate governance practices, and the Company's intention to grow its presence in U.S. capital markets.

Key Highlights & Benefits of OTCQX Market Participation

Higher-Tier Visibility & Credibility : OTCQX is the highest tier of the OTC Markets Group, and qualifying companies must meet rigorous standards regarding audited financials, timely disclosures, and corporate governance. Trading on OTCQX signals to U.S. and global investors that Organto adheres to enhanced benchmarks for transparency and market access.

Improved Liquidity & Investor Reach : Trading on OTCQX will enable Organto to reach a broader investor universe (including U.S. institutional investors) and may enhance trading liquidity and market-maker participation.

Maintained DTC Eligibility & U.S. Clearing Access : Organto's shares remain eligible for clearance and settlement via the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTC), ensuring efficient U.S. market operations.

Support for Strategic Growth & Capital Raising Initiatives: The upgraded market designation provides the Company with a more robust platform for future capital raises, strategic partnerships, and increased visibility in the U.S. marketplace.

Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and CEO of Organto, commented: "Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important milestone for Organto and our shareholders. It reflects the significant progress we've made in recent months in restructuring our operations, enhancing our financial position and positioning our platform for exciting future growth, while at the same time building on our disclosure and governance practices. With this new upgrade, combined with our TSX-V and FSE trading, we believe we are better positioned to expand our investor base, enhance liquidity, and accelerate execution of our growth strategy in the healthy foods sector."

U.S. investors can access current financial disclosures and real-time Level 2 quotes for Organto's common shares at www.otcmarkets.com. Along with trading on OTCQX, Organto's common shares will continue trading on TSXV and the FSE to ensure global investor access.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted stock options (the "Options") exercisable to acquire up to 200,000 Common Shares to employees of the Company at a price of $0.67 per Common Share, expiring on October 24, 2030. Of the Options granted, 20% will vest immediately and 20% on each anniversary thereafter.

Marketing Update

Organto has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai"), a marketing, advertising, and public awareness firm having an office at 101-17565 58th Avenue, Surrey, BC, to provide the Company with a range of digital marketing services. Suneal Sandhu is the President and sole owner of Machai and can be reached at (604) 375-0084. Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content, and data optimization to assist the Company in creating in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing, and executing the services through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Brand Marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable TSX.V policies. The marketing campaign will be launched on November 10, 2025, and continue through November 2026 pursuant to which Machai will receive a base fee of C$200,000 plus GST. Machai is arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company other than under this marketing agreement. The marketing agreement is subject to TSX.V approval.

The Company has also issued 200,000 stock options to Machai at a price of $0.58, which will vest over one year and expire two years from the date of grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and CEO

For more information, contact:

John Rathwell, Senior Vice President Corporate Development

647 629 0018

info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic, fairtrade and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-lighter business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting the upgrade from the OTCQB trading platform to the OTCQX trading platform and the potential increased liquidity this marketplace may provide; the Company's belief that it has made significant progress in recent months in restructuring its operations and enhancing its financial position, strengthening its disclosure and governance practices, and repositioning its platform for exciting future growth; and the Company's belief that this U.S. upgrade, combined with its TSX-V and FSE trading, positions the Company to expand its investor base, enhance liquidity, and accelerate execution of its growth strategy in the healthy foods sector. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including, without limitation, the assumption that trading on the OTCQX will enhance visibility and potentially increase liquidity, and the assumption that all applicable regulatory and/or other requisite approvals, if required, will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, regulatory risks including related to market volatility and economic conditions; risks related to unforeseen delays; and risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the Company's annual and interim management's discussion and analysis filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Organto does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-begins-trading-on-otcqxr-best-market-in-the-united-state-1099305