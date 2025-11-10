The Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) says its fourth green energy auction marks a shift from pilot to mainstream deployment, with final approvals raising total capacity across solar, wind, and storage projects to nearly 10.2?GW, including 4.1?GW of ground-mounted and 2.2?GW of floating solar.The fourth Green Energy Auction (GEA-4) of the Philippines has been finalized, with a total 10,195 MW of new capacity awarded across 123 projects, according to figures from the DOE. The final allocation builds on the 9.4 GW awarded in the auction's preliminary results in September. Remaining capacity ...

