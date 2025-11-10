Cognia Launches New American School Certification to Recognize International Schools Meeting U.S. Standards

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Now more than ever, families and schools are seeking educational experiences to prepare young people for future university and career pathways. American Schools provide rigorous, standards-based, high-quality American-style education to students outside of the U.S., supporting their transition into university and careers within highly competitive international markets.

Cognia®, the premier school evaluation and improvement organization, has launched Cognia American School Certification, a selective recognition that identifies international schools that meet a defined American-style education profile.

The certification helps international American Schools strengthen their credibility and global appeal by demonstrating their alignment and compliance with U.S. standards and curriculum and by validating the quality of their English-language instruction.

The certification-which explores standards related to culture of learning, engagement in learning, and leadership for and growth in learning-signifies to parents, educators, and the public that a school meets the requirements to provide a high-quality, rigorous American education to students outside of the U.S.

"International education is expanding and a majority of international schools now deliver hybrid curricula that integrate international frameworks, such as U.S. standards with national requirements, reflecting growing demand for global recognition and local relevance," says Mark Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. "Our new American School certification helps schools communicate their commitment to excellence and opens doors for students pursuing American academic pathways."

"The American School certification provides schools a transparent, rigorous framework to show that 'American education' is more than a label; it's a lived experience that empowers students to define their own future," says Andrew Sherman, Cognia's Vice President of International Accreditation Services. "The certification helps position a school in highly competitive international markets and shape the long-term trajectory of its students."

Framework for improvement

To certify schools, experts from Cognia will examine a broad range of evidence, conduct an engagement review, and write an official report identifying whether the school meets the American School Certification Requirements. Only Cognia-accredited member institutions are eligible for certification.

About Cognia

Serving over 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 100 countries and territories, Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, improvement services, and professional learning within an evaluation and continuous improvement framework. Learn more at cognia.org.

