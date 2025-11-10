New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush today announced the November 2025 Best Design Awards honorees, recognizing exceptional creative work across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.





Each month, the Best Design Awards spotlight creative projects that set new benchmarks for innovation, storytelling, and execution across design disciplines.

Selected by a panel of design professionals and industry experts, this month's winners demonstrate how design continues to shape perception, build trust, and drive meaningful connections between brands and audiences.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in November 2025 are:

Best Website Design: Buzzworthy Studio for crafting Working Stiff Films' motion-led digital platform that uses humor, animation, and oversized typography to bring the studio's irreverent voice to life.

Best Logo Design: HiWerk for developing Casa Chameleon Hotels' refined emblem: an elegant, continuous-line chameleon symbolizing adaptability and harmony with nature.

Best Print Design: Mocci Studio for creating ANIMA, a contemplative wellness publication that treats design as a meditative experience through atmospheric photography and mindful pacing.

Best App Design: Pocolo for designing Eat.che, a clean, AI-powered nutrition app that simplifies data and encourages healthier, more intuitive food tracking.

Best Packaging Design: Zenpack for its sustainable, fold-flat packaging for Verve Coffee Roasters' Dwell Dripper, engineered from a single corrugated board piece without adhesives or plastics.

Best Video Design: Colormatics for producing Kraken's "Call Center Warrior," a comedic campaign featuring a popular UFC fighter, making digital currency feel accessible and fun.

