Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Spaceship, an innovative domain registration and web services platform, introduces FastVPN. With a focus on high performance and affordability, FastVPN by Spaceship offers secure browsing and unrestricted streaming across all devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, smart TV and router.



Spaceship has implemented a new approach, building a dedicated network specifically for streaming to ensure uninterrupted access to global content. This approach allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and access streaming platforms, sporting events, and other content without limitations.





Spaceship Debuts FastVPN for Fast, Secure Streaming on Any Device



Key features of FastVPN:

Unlimited connections: No restrictions on the number of devices.

No restrictions on the number of devices. World-class encryption: WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2 and AES-256 protocols for enhanced data protection.

WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2 and AES-256 protocols for enhanced data protection. Unrestricted streaming capabilities: Specialized server network allows unblocking favorite content from anywhere.

Specialized server network allows unblocking favorite content from anywhere. Strict no-logs policy and DNS leak protection: Ensures that users' online activity remains private.

Ensures that users' online activity remains private. Compatibility with all major platforms: Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Kill Switch: Automatically disconnects the internet connection if the VPN connection drops, preventing data leaks.

Automatically disconnects the internet connection if the VPN connection drops, preventing data leaks. Global connectivity: More than 1,000 servers in over 50 locations worldwide.

More than 1,000 servers in over 50 locations worldwide. Competitive pricing: Prime VPN protection for only $0.99 first month (renews for $7.88), or $12 first year (then $34.56 annually) for better value.

Who is it for



FastVPN by Spaceship is a go-to app for casual users looking to stream their favorite shows without geographic limitations, freelancers and business owners that often work from cafes, airports and other places with public Wi-Fi and want to stay protected from cyber threats and data leaks. FastVPN delivers a fast, reliable, and secure online experience for every use case.

Get FastVPN now to enjoy a seamless, secure, and high-performance online experience.

About Spaceship

Spaceship is an ICANN-accredited domain registration and web services platform founded by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Spaceship empowers users to get online faster and easier than ever, bypassing complexities often associated with domains and digital products. Spaceship's trademarked Unbox feature allows users seamless management and simple integration of web products. With over 5 million domains under management, Spaceship is among the fastest-growing web service companies. Unbox and Spaceship are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Namecheap, Inc. To learn more about Spaceship, visit Spaceship.com.

