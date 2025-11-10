Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (formerly Venerable Ventures Ltd.) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 29, 2025, the Company has changed its name from "Venerable Ventures Ltd." to "Selkirk Copper Mines Inc." (the "Name Change").

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "SCMI" and the Company anticipates its common shares will commence trading under the new name at market open on November 12, 2025.

The new CUSIP for the Selkirk Copper's common shares after the Name Change is 81640B101 and the ISIN is CA81640B1013. There is no change in the capitalization of Selkirk Copper in connection with the Name Change. No action is required by existing shareholders of Selkirk Copper with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding common shares certificates or DRS notices do not need to be exchanged.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where Selkirk owns both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

