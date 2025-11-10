White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Envoy Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical" or the "Company"), a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced its corporate and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as well as other subsequent events.

Corporate Highlights for Third Quarter 2025:

Extinguished over $32 Million in Debt, Strengthening Balance Sheet

Advanced Commercialization Planning as FDA Clinical Trial Remains On Track

Expanded Patent Portfolio by Securing Additional European Patent

Secured Four New Global Patents

Successfully Reached Three-Month Follow-Up Milestone in Clinical Trial

Secured an Additional Three New Patents

Further Expanded Patent Portfolio with New Issuances in the United States

Subsequent to Third Quarter 2025 End

Received FDA Approval to Expand Its Pivotal Clinical Trial to Final Stage Based on Submission of Promising Three-Month Data

Announced Closing of Up to $16 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Marked three-year anniversary of first successful implantation of fully implanted cochlear implant

Announced first three patients were enrolled in the final stage of pivotal clinical trial of the fully implanted investigational Acclaim® cochlear implant

"The third quarter was transformational for Envoy Medical as we continue to position ourselves to capitalize on the opportunity ahead of us," said Brent Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy Medical, "We extinguished $32 million in debt without the issuance of new equity, substantially improving our balance sheet and eliminating the need to satisfy or service that debt in the future. As a result, our Stockholder's Equity materially improved. We continued to make steady progress in our pivotal clinical trial and believe we are on the right track. Throughout the quarter, we received a number of additional global patents in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. We will continue to expand our position as a first mover and market leader in fully implanted hearing solutions."

Lucas concluded, "Subsequent to quarter end, we achieved a major milestone as we received the critically important approval from the FDA to expand our pivotal clinical trial to its final stage. We continue to see strong interest in our fully implanted cochlear implant trial as new patients are now rapidly enrolling in this trial. I am very proud of the progress the Envoy Medical team is making, and we intend to increase our momentum as we finish 2025."

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Third quarter net revenue was $42 for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

R&D expenses decreased $57 to $2,700 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. R&D product costs decreased $282 from the prior period as we moved from the development phase into the clinical trial phase. Personnel costs increased $282 and other R&D costs decreased $57 from the prior period to support the clinical trials with additional headcount. Increases in other R&D costs were more than offset by lower professional services fees.

General and administrative expenses increased $752 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase is primarily due to increased public company costs of $268 and expenses directly related to the September 2025 offering of $444.

As of September 30, 2025, cash was approximately $3,556. Additional capital was raised post quarter end.

For more information about Envoy Medical's innovation pipeline and intellectual property portfolio, visit www.envoymedical.com.

About Envoy Medical, Inc.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound. The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.

*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of Envoy Medical concerning the outlook for its business, productivity, plans and goals for future operations; the ability to obtain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq rules and requirements; the timing and future outcome of its FDA pivotal trial; the ability to raise capital and the amount of capital required to complete the FDA pivotal trial; the Acclaim CI being the first to market fully implanted cochlear implant; the timing and results of activations, enrollments, follow-up visits, data, and clinical trials of the Acclaim CI; and the participation or any changes or delays in participation of any subjects, institutions, or healthcare professionals in such trials; the safety, performance, and market acceptance of the Acclaim CI; the timing and results of the Acclaim CI's PMA submission to the FDA; the size of Envoy Medical's addressable market, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets; and any information concerning possible or assumed future operations of Envoy Medical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Envoy Medical's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Envoy Medical does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to changes in the market price of shares of Envoy Medical's Class A Common Stock; changes in or removal of Envoy Medical's shares inclusion in any index; Envoy Medical's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; unpredictability in the medical device industry, the regulatory process to approve medical devices, and the clinical development process of Envoy Medical products; the ability to engage competition in the medical device industry, and the failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner or at competitive prices to compete successfully against competitors; disruptions in relationships with Envoy Medical's suppliers, or disruptions in Envoy Medical's own production capabilities for some of the key components and materials of its products; changes in the need for capital and the availability of financing and capital to fund these needs; changes in interest rates or rates of inflation; legal, regulatory and other proceedings could be costly and time-consuming to defend; changes in applicable laws or regulations, or the application thereof on Envoy Medical; a loss of any of Envoy Medical's key intellectual property rights or failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; the effects of catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other international conflicts; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 31, 2025, and in other reports Envoy Medical files, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Envoy Medical's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect Envoy Medical's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Envoy Medical disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Envoy Medical.

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

Current assets:







Cash $ 3,556

$ 5,483

Accounts receivable, net

35



38

Other receivable

19



780

Inventories

1,639



1,708

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

508



887

Total current assets

5,757



8,896

Property and equipment, net

1,116



1,275

Operating lease right-of-use asset (related party)

918



879

Prepaid expenses and other assets

390



488

Total assets $ 8,181

$ 11,538











Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 2,681

$ 1,652

Accrued expenses

5,864



3,713

Accrued interest (related party)

-



703

Other current liabilities

13



573

Forward purchase agreement warrant liability

12



472

Product warranty liability, current portion

250



282

Operating lease liability, current portion (related party)

168



143

Total current liabilities

8,988



7,538

Term loans payable (related party)

-



18,716

Product warranty liability, net of current portion

1,683



1,771

Operating lease liability, net of current portion (related party)

778



802

Private warrant liability

2,839



-

Publicly traded warrant liability

533



662

Other liability

891



891

Total liabilities

15,712



30,380











Commitments and contingencies

















Mezzanine equity







Warrants issued to placement agent

130



-











Stockholders' deficit







Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 10,000,000 shares designated as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,126,667 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-



-

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 23,809,975 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 21,326,609 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

2



2

Additional paid-in capital

298,116



266,013

Accumulated deficit

(305,659 )

(284,734 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(120 )

(123 ) Total stockholders' deficit

(7,661 )

(18,842 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' deficit $ 8,181

$ 11,538



ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenues $ 42

$ 56

$ 166

$ 183

Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of goods sold

203



187



663



585

Research and development

2,700



2,757



7,933



7,708

Sales and marketing

405



394



1,124



1,216

General and administrative

2,442



1,690



6,331



5,381

Total costs and operating expenses

5,750



5,028



16,051



14,890

Operating loss

(5,708 )

(4,972 )

(15,885 )

(14,707 ) Other income (expense):















Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability

-



-



-



103

Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability

64



(311 )

522



(329 ) Change in fair value of private warrant liability

(339 )

-



(339 )

-

Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability

(33 )

(426 )

129



(802 ) Interest expense, related party

(471 )

(264 )

(1,590 )

(432 ) Other income (expense), net

5



13



(7 )

(10 ) Total other income (expense), net

(774 )

(988 )

(1,285 )

(1,470 ) Net loss

(6,482 )

(5,960 )

(17,170 )

(16,177 )

















Cumulative preferred dividends

(1,265 )

(1,380 )

(3,755 )

(4,110 )

















Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (7,747 ) $ (7,340 ) $ (20,925 ) $ (20,287 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (1.09 ) Weighted-average Class A Common Stock outstanding, basic and diluted

21,851,606



18,616,362



21,522,618



18,605,482

Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1 )

(1 )

3



(3 ) Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1 )

(1 )

3



(3 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,483 ) $ (5,961 ) $ (17,167 ) $ (16,180 )

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss $ (17,170 ) $ (16,177 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation

222



125

Interest expense and amortization of debt discount on Term Loans (related party)

1,586



432

Stock-based compensation for services

152



-

Amortization of prepaid insurance

738



809

Stock-based compensation

478



409

Change in fair value of private warrant liability

339



-

Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability

(129 )

802

Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability

(522 )

329

Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability

-



(103 ) Change in operating lease right-of-use asset (related party)

(39 )

250

Change in inventory reserve

68



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

3



(127 ) Other receivable

761



144

Inventories

1



(237 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(74 )

551

Accounts payable

973



203

Operating lease liability (related party)

1



(159 ) Accrued expenses

216



(36 ) Product warranty liability

(120 )

(73 ) Net cash used in operating activities

(12,516 )

(12,858 )









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

(7 )

(1,514 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(7 )

(1,514 )









Cash flows from financing activities







Payments on insurance financing loans

(636 )

(703 ) Proceeds from the issuance of Term Loans (related party)

10,000



15,000

Dividends paid to stockholders of Series A Preferred Stock

(1,820 )

(1,833 ) Payment made for extinguishment of Term Loans (related party)

(100 )

-

Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock from ATM offering

414



-

Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock under employee stock purchase plan

77



-

Proceeds from exercise of forward purchase agreement warrants

158



434

Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock and Investor Warrants from registered direct offering

2,500



-

Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock associated with forward purchase agreement, net of transaction costs

-



1,683

Net cash provided by financing activities

10,593



14,581











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

3



(3 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash

(1,927 )

206

Cash, beginning of period

5,483



4,218

Cash, end of period $ 3,556

$ 4,424











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 22

$ 25

Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Accrued and unpaid dividends on Series A Preferred Stock $ 1,935

$ 2,277

Financing of prepaid insurance $ 75

$ 843

Issuance of Term Loan Warrants (related party) $ 1,570

$ 1,075

Accrued interest capitalized into term loans payable (related party) $ 800

$ -

Modification of forward purchase agreement warrant $ 62

$ 94

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 121

$ 850

Extinguishment of excess warrant liability upon exercise of forward purchase agreement warrant $ -

$ 16

Property and equipment purchased on account $ 56

$ -

Modification of Term Loan Warrants (related party) $ 1,455

$ -

Deemed capital contribution associated with the extinguishment of Term Loans (related party) $ 27,883

$ -



