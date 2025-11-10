Researchers at Nanyang Technological University have demonstrated a method to integrate chemically inert low-dimensional interface materials into the fabrication of inverted perovskite solar cells. Their prototype solar cells retained over 93% of the initial power conversion efficiency of 25.1% after 1,000 hours of operation, and 98% after 1,100 hours at 85?C.A research team at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore has developed a selective template growth method that enables the use of certain chemically inert materials in perovskite thin films, overcoming issues with solubility ...

