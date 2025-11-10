Global expansion reflects strong year-over-year growth, new MGA partnerships, and Hadron's continued investment in underwriting and technology

Hadron, a modern insurance carrier setting a higher standard in the delegated authority space, today announced continued momentum across its global operations, underscoring its strong growth trajectory and international expansion.

Following a year of significant progress in the US and UK, Hadron plans to enter the European Union (EU) in early 2026, further strengthening its position as a trusted carrier for specialty underwriters (MGAs, MGUs, and program administrators), and reinsurance partners worldwide.

This expansion will not only allow Hadron to capture growth opportunities across the region, but as risk and underwriting managers consolidate and scale, the company aims to be the platform of choice, leveraging its global approach to deliver efficiency, transparency, and long-term alignment for partners.

Hadron has purpose-built a formidable multinational platform since its late 2023 launch, with the goal of efficiently and transparently supporting the continued growth in specialty underwriting. Backed by more than $250 million in committed capital from Altamont Capital Partners and other institutional investors, the company now employs over 75 team members globally, spanning underwriting, operations, technology/data, regulatory and risk management. The team has strategically moved quickly to put in place four core insurance entities in the past 24 months (de novo or via shell acquisition), all leveraging one common infrastructure, enabling further diversification across platform, programs, products, and jurisdictions.

"Our growth this year reflects the strength of Hadron's model, which balances underwriting discipline with innovation and scale," said Sam Reeder, CEO of Hadron. "Our specialty insurance platform is purpose built for delegated authority, combining transparency, speed, and long-term alignment, at the pace and scale of our MGA partners, with the oversight and stability reinsurers have come to expect."

In the UK alone, Hadron has onboarded ten new MGA programs in the last 12 months, including recent notable partnerships with Inperio (London) Limited, Elevate Specialty Limited, and Aspect Labs Limited, with others expected to follow. Hadron expects to end 2025 with over £200 million in gross written premiums in the UK, underscoring the company's strong growth trajectory and market momentum.

The company's International team, led by Colin Johnson, now stands at 20 team members with additional hires starting in early 2026. Plans to launch Hadron's EU operations are well underway, supported by recent strong leadership hires, including Amélie Breitburd and Pascal Van Eyken as independent non-Executive Directors, and David Franco as Chief Risk Officer, subject to regulatory approval.

The new leaders bring deep experience in strategy, risk, and global insurance:

Amélie Breitburd: With over 25 years of leadership in global finance and insurance, including 15 years at AXA in senior executive roles across Europe and Asia and three years as CEO of Lloyd's Europe, Breitburd has driven strategic and financial transformation on a global scale.

Pascal Van Eyken: With over 30 years of leadership across the insurance and financial sectors, Van Eyken has held senior executive and board roles at AG Insurance, Ageas, Gras Savoye, and Willis Towers Watson, where he drove growth, innovation, and strategic transformation across Europe.

David Franco: With nearly two decades of international experience in law, strategy, risk, and regulatory affairs, Franco spent over a decade at Lloyd's, shaping market intelligence and strategic initiatives globally and across Europe. As Head of Strategic Intelligence at Lloyd's Europe, he led on key initiatives addressing emerging risks including climate-related, digital, and geopolitical developments.

"Europe is a natural next step for Hadron's expansion," said Colin Johnson, CEO of Hadron International. "We're investing in the people, technology, and governance structure to support sustainable growth across borders, ensuring our partners benefit from the same strength and speed that define Hadron globally. We're very pleased with Amélie, Pascal, and David joining our platform as we look to expand into Europe. The quality of their experiences is a vote of confidence in the platform we have built and the ambitions we have."

Globally, Hadron continues to attract high-quality MGA and reinsurance partnerships. The company currently manages approximately 50 insurance programs, and expects 2026 gross written premiums to increase significantly. Its proprietary Collider platform underpins this momentum, providing efficient data ingestion (premium, exposure, and claims), risk analytics, and operational transparency across the entire delegated authority value chain, enabling the efficient and accurate monitoring necessary to support its continued growth.

With an AM Best A- (Excellent) rating and rapidly expanding global footprint, Hadron continues to modernize the delegated authority market. Its focus on disciplined underwriting, data-driven insights, and strong regulatory foundations positions the company for long-term growth and innovation.

About Hadron

Launched in 2023, Hadron provides insurance capacity to select MGUs sourcing specialty insurance coverages. Hadron is focused on empowering specialty insurance underwriters with flexible capacity and reinsurance solutions that address many deficiencies in the worldwide insurance model-from poor service to substandard data and technological inefficiency and more.

The firm comprises Hadron Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas-domiciled carrier, and Hadron UK Insurance Company Limited, and is backed by over $250M in committed capital from Altamont Capital Partners and other institutional investors. Hadron is rated A- (Excellent) from AM Best in Financial Size Category VIII. For more information, please visit www.hadroninsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251109024385/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact



Kelly Reilly

kelly@heycommand.com

COMMAND for Hadron Insurance