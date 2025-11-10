Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced record liquidity across its global natural gas markets.

Highlights include:

ICE's global natural gas futures markets hit record open interest (OI) of 25.3 million on October 28, 2025, up 13% year-over-year (y/y).

ICE's North American natural gas futures markets hit record OI of 21.2 million on November 3, 2025, up 9% y/y, with ICE Henry Hub futures OI up 12% y/y.

ICE's U.S. Financial Gas futures and options markets reached record OI of 12.7 million on October 31, 2025, up 8% y/y. These offer a suite of precise risk management tools that reflect the supply and demand dynamics of 70 distinct North American natural gas hubs.

Record volume month in October 2025 for ICE's physical U.S. natural gas markets with approximately 660,000 contracts traded, equating to 1.65 billion MMBTU, plus record ADV during the month of approximately 30,000 contracts.

ICE's European natural gas futures markets hit record OI of 3.3 million on October 30, 2025, up 32% y/y, with ICE TTF futures hitting record OI of 2.8 million, up 32% y/y.

"ICE's global natural gas markets are seeing strong activity as participants use these markets to hedge regional and international price dynamics, pipeline constraints and evolving energy requirements, with global LNG dynamics linking U.S. gas to international markets," said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. "Rapid data center growth is anticipated to increase U.S. gas-fired power demand, which could tighten supply and add pressure on basis spreads. These factors are collectively deepening futures liquidity as market participants position for both domestic and global shifts."

ICE's global natural gas portfolio is one part of ICE's global energy markets which are the largest and most liquid in the world to trade energy derivatives. ICE's total futures markets finished October at record OI of 59 million contracts, including record OI of 44 million in commodities.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

Category: Exchanges

ICE-CORP

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110487121/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact

Jess Tatham

+44 7377 947136

jess.tatham@ice.com

media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact

Katia Gonzalez

+1 678 981 3882

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

investors@ice.com