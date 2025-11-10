Churchill Asset Management LLC, the U.S. asset management company of Nuveen Private Capital ("NPC"), today announced Brynjar Agnarsson has joined as a Managing Director and Senior Investment Strategist, focused on developing U.S. private credit solutions for EMEA investors. He will report to Michael Foley, Head of Institutional at Churchill.

In this role, Mr. Agnarsson will support NPC's global business development team and Nuveen's Global Client Group to ensure access to Churchill's U.S. senior lending and junior capital strategies across EMEA. With over $56 billion in committed capital, Churchill has provided flexible financing solutions to U.S. private equity backed-middle market companies for nearly two decades and is one of the most active direct lenders in the country.1

"There is a growing appetite among European institutions for U.S. middle market private credit solutions, given their potential for attractive risk-adjust returns, resilience through market cycles, and portfolio diversification," said Mr. Foley. "Brynjar's extensive experience in private credit and strong relationships across Europe will build upon NPC's already significant investor base in the region and further enhance our ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet clients' needs."

Mr. Agnarsson joins from PJT Park Hill Group, where he served as a Managing Director advising investors across Europe on private placements for alternative investment funds. Prior to that, he spent eight years at The Carlyle Group responsible for private credit fundraising across EMEA.

Mr. Agnarsson added, "I'm excited to represent Churchill's leading U.S. middle market franchise through NPC's integrated global platform. European investors value managers with geographic diversification, proven track records and differentiated private equity relationships-areas where Churchill has established clear market leadership. I look forward to expanding these partnerships and building new ones across the region."

NPC was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's majority acquisition of Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, created an $86 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers. Collectively, Churchill and Arcmont have deployed over $20 billion in support of U.S. and European private equity firms and their portfolio companies over the last 12 months ended 9/30/25.

1 Churchill was named 2024 Most Active U.S. Direct Lender by KBRA DLD KBRA Direct Lending Deals' Lender Mandates as of December 31, 2024. Rankings based on eligible transactions from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. Eligible transactions include U.S. non-syndicated loans to private equity-backed companies. Rankings include only senior transactions (Traditional Middle Market and Upper Middle Market) among the top 256 lenders.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $56 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy and investment approach are driven by over 200 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles and Palm Beach. To learn more, visit www.churchillam.com.

About Nuveen Private Capital

Backed by TIAA, Nuveen Private Capital (NPC) is an $86 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private debt managers. It brings together the complementary strengths of Churchill Asset Management and Arcmont Asset Management two leading private capital platforms in the U.S. and Europe to offer investors access to high quality, diversified opportunities across the capital structure, focused on private equity-backed middle market companies. NPC provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including senior lending, junior capital, capital solutions, equity co-investments, secondaries and private equity fund commitments. With over 300 professionals across 15 global offices, the platform combines deep investment expertise, disciplined underwriting, and a strong focus on partnership and risk management to deliver differentiated access to private markets at scale.

