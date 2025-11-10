U.S. climate tech company Verdox has successfully completed initial testing of its all-electric carbon capture technology in collaboration with Norwegian aluminum and renewable energy company Hydro. The trial demonstrated carbon capture directly on aluminum smelter emissions in preparation for large-scale demonstrations and potential future commercial deployment.

Primary aluminum production through electrolysis is a carbon-intensive process. However, it generates off-gas with CO2 concentrations only around 1%, making carbon capture far more challenging compared to higher-concentration streams from fossil-fuel power generation or other industrial processes. Presence of impurities in the off-gas provides additional complexity. Verdox's electrochemical approach is specifically engineered to overcome these challenges.

A two-month trial at Europe's largest primary aluminum production facility, Hydro's Sunndal plant in Norway, has confirmed Verdox's ability to capture CO2 from a 1% stream with no recorded impact from contaminants commonly present in aluminum-smelting off-gas.

"Successful testing on industrial gases marks a defining milestone in Verdox's scale-up and demonstrates that our technology is nearing industrial deployment," said Friedrich von Gottberg, CEO of Verdox. "Electrochemical carbon-capture offers the most energy and cost-efficient pathway to industrial decarbonization. Demonstrating performance with our partner Hydro on one of the most challenging industrial off-gases to treat validates Verdox's all-electric approach to carbon-capture."

With its primary aluminum plants in Norway already powered entirely by renewable energy, Hydro aims to use carbon capture technology to eliminate the direct emissions associated with the Hall-Héroult electrolytic process. This is one key part of the company's roadmap to net-zero emissions in primary aluminum production by 2050.

"We are currently pursuing several pathways of technology development to find the best and most cost-efficient solution to address process emissions from our primary aluminum plants. Our collaboration with Verdox has demonstrated the viability of an electrochemical solution, and we are eager to continue maturing it as one of several carbon capture technologies now being evaluated for industrial-scale application," says Morten Landsgård, Head of Electrolysis Decarbonization at Hydro Aluminium Metal.

Building on these results, Verdox is now advancing the scale-up of its technology toward large-scale demonstrations and future commercial deployment. In October 2025, the company commissioned a unit to demonstrate electrochemical CO2 capture at pilot scale, marking the transition toward commercial viability ahead of customer pilots planned for 2026. This progress sets the stage for Verdox's next milestones, including deployment of its first demonstration unit in 2027 and the start of commercial operation in 2029.

About Verdox

Verdox is redefining carbon capture with its patented fully electric, ultra-low energy technology. Founded in 2019 out of MIT, Verdox delivers industry-leading cost and energy performance, achieving energy of capture as low as 400 kWh per ton of CO2 even for emissions as dilute as 1% CO2. Verdox's electrochemical process is making scalable and cost-effective carbon capture a reality for the most challenging industrial applications. More information can be found at verdox.com.

