Quino Energy Closes $10M+$6M in Series A Funding from Atri Energy Transition

The funding round will enable Quino Energy to establish a manufacturing line, set up pilot demonstrations, and pursue a number of strategic partnerships across the globe

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025, a company developing water-based organic flow batteries, has closed a $10M Series A funding round from Atri Energy Transition, a company focused on the deployment of Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES). The funding deal also allows the company to call on an additional $6M of equity funding should the need arise, for a total investment of up to $16M.

The funds will be used to scale production of the Company's proprietary organic flow battery electrolyte beyond the United States and demonstrate its efficacy in real-world field pilot demonstrations by pairing it with commercially available flow battery hardware.

"The close of our Series A funding round represents a key milestone for Quino Energy on our mission to establish our safe, low-cost flow batteries as the leading solution for mid- to long-duration energy storage, as well as for multi-cycle per day applications," said Eugene Beh, Co-Founder and CEO at Quino Energy. "Because our organic electrolyte can be used in vanadium flow battery hardware with minimal modification, we will be able to scale rapidly in partnership with our friends and allies in the flow battery industry. The new electrolyte factory we are planning will enable production at a cost lower than vanadium, the incumbent flow battery electrolyte. Ultimately, we expect to come in at just one-quarter the cost of vanadium at GWh scale and bring big cost reductions to the entire flow battery industry."

Quino Energy's flow battery technology and electrolyte production process present numerous strategic advantages in today's energy storage and utility markets, including a lower cost floor compared to lithium-ion systems and far below that of vanadium flow batteries. The company's organic flow battery electrolyte is created through an innovative, zero-waste continuous-flow production process, using inexpensive and abundant feedstocks derived from coal tar. Besides being backward-compatible with mature, established vanadium flow battery hardware, Quino Energy's mildly alkaline, chloride-free electrolyte is also broadly compatible with carbon steel tanks ubiquitous in oil storage infrastructure that could be repurposed as battery storage facilities.

"Atri, a company headquartered out of Hyderabad, India, focuses on providing 'Socially Relevant & Economically Viable' Energy Transition solutions to users at large - all driven by access to cutting-edge technologies. At Atri, we believe that the world needs reliable, sustainable yet commercially viable alternatives for LDES needs, quickly," said S Kishore, Founder of Atri Energy Transition. "Quino Energy's organic electrolyte can revolutionize the energy storage sector by enabling large scale deployment of commercially-viable LDES solutions. We are excited to partner with Quino and believe that this partnership will lead to penetration of flow battery technology across the world."

Earlier this year, Quino Energy received a $10M grant from the California Energy Commission and $5M in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's Critical Facility Energy Resiliencewith TerraFlow Energy to advance organic electrolyte chemistries for use in large-format flow battery solutions in June 2025. The company has also previously received funding through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO) to support the development of its pilot electrolyte production line in Buffalo, New York.

About Quino Energy

Formed in 2021, Quino Energy is a start-up company that is developing water-based flow batteries that store electrical energy in organic molecules called quinones, for commercial and grid applications. These batteries are predicted to enjoy a unique combination of low capital cost, true fire safety, excellent lifetime, rapid scalability, and local manufacturability. This is made possible by a number of technological breakthroughs, some of which were first discovered at Harvard University and later licensed by Quino Energy. Please visit quinoenergy.com for more details on the team and the technology.

About Atri Energy Transition

Led by Mr. S Kishore, an entrepreneur with over 30 years' experience across energy, infrastructure and capital markets, Atri Group brings together proven expertise in project implementation, power generation, energy markets, manufacturing and supply chain development, both within India and internationally. Atri Group's business interests are presently focused on the three verticals of long-duration energy storage, biofuels, and urban mobility.

Media inquiries:

quino@fischtankpr.com