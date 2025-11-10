Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco Consolidating Consumer Packaging Businesses Under Two Geographies

New Senior Leadership Announced for EMEA/APAC and Americas

HARTSVLLE, S.C., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company ("Sonoco" or the "Company") (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today announced it is consolidating its Metal Packaging and Rigid Paper Containers businesses under one structure based on two geographies - Consumer Packaging EMEA/APAC and the Americas.



"Our Consumer Packaging segment will be one can business representing steel, aluminum and paper cans, closures and components," said Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new structure will create a much simpler and more efficient operating model that will also allow our teams to be agnostic about the substrates we offer to our customers. I truly believe this integrated structure - driven geographically - will lead to further innovation, collaboration and growth opportunities."



Coker also announced new senior leadership for Consumer Packaging EMEA/APAC and the Americas.

Seán Cairns has been named President, Consumer Packaging, EMEA/APAC. In this new position, Cairns will be responsible for all Metal Packaging and Rigid Paper Containers operations for EMEA and APAC regions, reporting directly to Coker.

Ernest Haynes has been named President, Consumer Packaging, Americas. In this new position, Haynes will be responsible for all Metal Packaging and Rigid Paper Packaging operations for North and South America, reporting directly to Coker.

Cairns previously served as President of Global Rigid Paper Containers, overseeing operations across North and South America, Europe and Asia since April 2022. He has been instrumental in driving growth, innovation and sustainability since joining the Company in 2008.

With more than 30 years in packaging, Cairns' expertise is rooted in a strong technical foundation as a former Merchant Marine. Prior to joining Sonoco, he worked for Crown's Metal Packaging EMEA business for 13 years where he held positions ranging from Factory Manager to Business Unit Director. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Wales College, Cardiff, an Executive MBA from Manchester Business School and is a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Haynes was previously President of Sonoco Metal Packaging NA, one of North America's leading manufacturers of steel tinplate food and aerosol cans, closures and components. He assumed the role in 2022 following the acquisition of Ball Metalpack and under his leadership has significantly grown the business' profitability and capability.



Since joining Sonoco in 1997, Haynes has held numerous leadership roles across both the Company's Consumer and Industrial segments. From 2018, he served as Division Vice President and General Manager of Rigid Paper Containers North America. Prior to that, he was Division Vice President of Operations for Tubes and Cores, U.S./Canada. He also chaired Sonoco's Corporate Quality Council, reflecting his deep commitment to operational excellence and quality throughout the organization.



Haynes is passionate about fostering a culture of innovation and ensuring world-class manufacturing, quality and technical service for brands worldwide. He places significant importance on community impact through service and currently serves as a director on the Clemson University Foundation Board. He is also a life member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Haynes is a graduate of the Wharton School's Executive General Management Program and holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Clemson University.

With these changes, Rodger Fuller will continue as Sonoco's Chief Operating Officer, and step back from his temporary role as Interim CEO of Metal Packaging EMEA. Fuller will continue to support the EMEA integration and leadership transition while working with key customers in his capacity as Chief Operating Officer.

"I want to personally thank Rodger for stepping into the Interim CEO role for Metal Packaging EMEA this summer following the sudden passing of Tomas Lopez," Coker said. "His stabilizing leadership has been invaluable and has placed us on strong footing to implement the next steps in our business transformation."

These changes do not involve Sonoco's Industrial Paper Packaging segment which continues to be led by James Harrell, President. The transition of Consumer Packaging segment change will conclude in the first quarter of 2026.

About Sonoco

Forward-Looking Statements

