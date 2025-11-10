INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) company developing graphene-based neural technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to explore the use of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) powered by Microsoft's cloud and data infrastructure to advance real-time precision neurology and next-generation brain-computer interface (BCI) therapeutics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251109800738/en/

The partnership will leverage Microsoft's Azure AI infrastructure, including time-series large language models (LLMs) and data analytics capabilities, to enable INBRAIN's intelligent neural platform to continuously learn and adapt to individual patient signals. This agentic AI approach, where AI systems act autonomously based on real-time data, has the potential to transform how neurological disorders are monitored and treated, offering closed-loop precision interventions for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and psychiatric or memory disorders in the future.

"Our vision is to create the most intelligent, autonomous, and personalized interface between the nervous system and AI," said Carolina Aguilar, CEO Co-Founder, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. "By collaborating with Microsoft, we're combining our precision graphene neural technology with one of the world's most powerful AI ecosystems. This partnership brings us closer to a future where brain-computer interfaces don't just decode or modulate, but truly understand and respond to the nervous system in real time, making the nervous system, the body OS."

Clare Barclay, President of Enterprise and Industry, EMEA at Microsoft added: "This collaboration highlights the next frontier of AI. INBRAIN's work sits at the intersection of neuroscience, bioelectronics, and AI, and we are proud to provide the data foundation and computational infrastructure that will help accelerate their mission to improve neurological health worldwide."

INBRAIN's neural platform is built on graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms known for its exceptional conductivity, biocompatibility, and precision. By integrating advanced decoding and modulation with agentic AI, INBRAIN aims to develop a new class of AI-enabled brain-computer interface therapeutics capable of personalized, data-driven modulation of neural circuits in real time opening the door to organ therapeutics.

The collaboration builds on Microsoft's ongoing investments in healthcare AI, cognitive modeling, and responsible data architecture, underscoring a shared commitment to ethical innovation and patient privacy in neurotechnology development.

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is pioneering real-time precision neurology with the world's first graphene-based brain-computer interface (BCI) therapeutics platform. Our technology combines precise BCI decoding with micrometric modulation to deliver adaptive, personalized treatments for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and stroke rehabilitation. By providing continuous real-time monitoring and autonomous therapy adjustments, our AI-driven platform maximizes therapeutic outcomes while minimizing side effects. Through strategic collaborations, including with Merck KGAa and our subsidiary INNERVIA Bioelectronics, we are extending our innovative solutions to peripheral nerve and systemic disease applications, unlocking the potential of neurotechnology and bioelectronics. For more information, visit www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251109800738/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com