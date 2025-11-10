Aptevo Therapeutics: Aptevo Debuts First Trispecific Antibody Candidate, APVO451, with Preclinical Data Demonstrating Immune Activation in Hard-to-Treat Solid Tumors

First data on Aptevo's new molecule presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Aptevo Therapeutics ("Aptevo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated immunotherapies, announced the first presentation of preclinical data for its new trispecific antibody, APVO451, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The poster was presented by Michelle H. Nelson, PhD, Director of Immunobiology and Hieu Nguyen, BS, Senior Scientist, both of Aptevo.

APVO451 is designed to solve a central challenge in the treatment of certain solid tumor types {such as urothelial, breast and pancreatic cancers}: The tumor microenvironment often shuts down the immune system's ability to fight cancer. The new molecule leverages Aptevo's proprietary use of the CRIS-7-derived CD3 binding domain-the same binding domain used in the Company's lead clinical drug, mipletamig, which has shown strong clinical activity with limited safety challenges and, no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in frontline AML patients to date.

"Solid tumors are often difficult to treat because the immune system within the tumor gets switched off," said Michelle H. Nelson, PhD, Director of Immunobiology at Aptevo. "APVO451 is designed to wake up the intratumoral immune system so it can more effectively target and kill tumor cells."

APVO451 brings two coordinated immune signals together in a single, targeted molecule. First, it binds to nectin-4, a protein commonly found on numerous solid tumors, which guides the drug directly to the tumor site and helps ensure that immune activation happens locally rather than throughout the body. Once there, the molecule uses the Company's proprietary CRIS-7-derived CD3 binding domain to activate T cells, triggering tumor-killing activity without inducing CRS that can occur with many T-cell engagers. Finally, APVO451 binds to CD40 and restores the inflammatory function of antigen-presenting cells (APCs), helping to ramp up the immune response. Working together, these signals are intended to re-activate anti-tumor immunity where it has been suppressed -a key shortcoming for many existing immunotherapies.

Key Findings from the Presentation

Local Activation in the Tumor: APVO451 triggered T-cell and APC activation only when bound to the target nectin-4, suggesting the potential for strong immune activity without systemic over-activation resulting in a potentially favorable safety profile.

Dual Immune Re-Activation: The molecule stimulated the effector functions of T-cells and restored APC function - two arms of the immune system that cause treatments to often fail in solid tumors due to the tumors' ability to suppress the immune system.

Activity Under Suppressive Conditions: In cultured tumor models designed to mimic tumor suppression, APVO451 eliminated nectin-4-positive tumor cells more effectively than a standard CD3 T-cell engager potentially demonstrating the ability of APVO451 to overcome a suppressive tumor microenvironment.

"These findings reinforce a key principle we believe in at Aptevo," said Dr. Nelson. "Redirecting T cells is important and has been effective in liquid tumors-but sometimes it is not enough for solid tumors. In these cases, the drug must also address the intratumoral immune suppression. APVO451 is engineered to simultaneously do both in a tumor-directed way."

Next Steps

APVO451 is advancing through ongoing preclinical studies with the goal of supporting IND-enabling work and future clinical development in nectin-4-expressing solid tumors.

About APVO451

APVO451 is a trispecific ADAPTIR-FLEX therapeutic candidate designed to target nectin-4 while engaging CD3 and CD40 to orchestrate coordinated T-cell activation and APC costimulation in the tumor microenvironment. The molecule is designed to restore productive immune engagement in suppressive solid tumors while minimizing off-tumor immune activation.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: APVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific and trispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company has two clinical candidates. Mipletamig is currently being evaluated in RAINIER, a Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of frontline AML in combination with standard of care venetoclax + azacitidine. Mipletamig has orphan status for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act. ALG.APV-527, a bispecific conditional 4-1BB agonist that is only active upon simultaneous binding to 4-1BB and 5T4, is being co-developed with Alligator Bioscience and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types likely to express 5T4. Aptevo has six pre-clinical candidates with different mechanisms of action designed to target a range of solid tumors. All pipeline candidates were created from two proprietary platforms, ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX. The Aptevo mission is to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

