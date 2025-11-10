Live demos and displays of applications, parts, and AM solutions show how Stratasys enables faster development and more agile, efficient production with greater speed, reliability, and repeatability across a variety of industries

At Formnext 2025, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) will show how manufacturers "get serious about additive" to achieve tangible business outcomes. These include accelerating product development, cutting lead times, and boosting production agility across prototyping, tooling, and full-scale manufacturing in industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

"The 'Get Serious About Additive' theme underscores our dedication to driving the adoption of additive manufacturing by meeting customer demands for certified materials, validated workflows, and proven applications that deliver reliability, traceability, and repeatability," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "Whether for functional prototyping or production-scale applications, Stratasys' multiple solutions provide flexibility, speed, and reliability that manifest the promised value of industrial 3D printing."

Visitors to the Stratasys booth (Hall 12.1 -- D 121) will see nearly 200 production-grade parts, printed across all five technologies, and more than 50 materials on display, demonstrating how customers use Stratasys AM solutions. Key highlights include:

A reveal of the new ToughONE WhiteS material for J3 and J5 PolyJet 3D printers designed to combine flexibility and strength for demanding applications.

for J3 and J5 PolyJet 3D printers designed to combine flexibility and strength for demanding applications. Stratasys' recently launched the P3 Silicone 25A material, delivering true silicone parts with excellent tear resistance, elongation, and biocompatibility using the Digital Light Processing (DLP) printing platform.

delivering true silicone parts with excellent tear resistance, elongation, and biocompatibility using the Digital Light Processing (DLP) printing platform. Live surgical training demonstrations with Addion GmbH, featuring Digital Anatomy models used for eyelid surgery. These lifelike 3D printed models allow surgeons to simulate real procedures, including rare pathologies, without the use of cadavers or animal models.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Stratasys booth to explore these solutions firsthand and speak with Stratasys experts about how additive manufacturing is scaling across real-world production environments. Attendees can also attend several speaking sessions at Formnext, which include Stratasys experts and customers.

Speaking Sessions at Formnext include:

Dave Hayden, Stratasys "Serious Additive Manufacturing: Delivering Real Production, Real ROI"

Technology Hub, Hall 12.1 Tuesday, 18 November, 11 a.m.

"Serious Additive Manufacturing: Delivering Real Production, Real ROI" Mauro Nodari, Techno, and Daniel Princ, Stratasys "From Development to Scalable Production: Accelerating Innovation with High-Performance Additive Manufacturing"

Application Stage, Hall 11.1 Tuesday, 18 November, 3:10-3:30 p.m.

"From Development to Scalable Production: Accelerating Innovation with High-Performance Additive Manufacturing" Dan Burge, Slate Automotive, and Fadi Abro, Stratasys "Slate Automotive's Additive Journey: Integrating FDM into Modular Vehicle Development"

Application Stage, Hall 11.1 Thursday, 20 November, 12:40-1 p.m.

Formnext 2025 will be held at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, November 18-21.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110883253/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor contacts:

Stratasys Corporate, North America EMEA

Chris Reese

chris.reese@stratasys.com

+1 651 357 0877

Stratasys Corporate, Israel EMEA

Erik Snider

Erik.Snider@stratasys.com

+972 74 745 6053

Investor Relations

Yonah Lloyd

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

+972 74 745 4919