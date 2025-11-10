A key infrastructure asset at one of the world's biggest batteries has reduced operations and delayed completion for more than six months, with few details made public regarding the critical asset.From ESS News Akaysha Energy has struck trouble at its Waratah Super Battery in Australia, set to be one of the largest batteries in the world in both power output and capacity at 850 MW / 1,680 MWh. One of the BESS plant's three high-voltage transformers has suffered a "catastrophic failure," just days from final testing, according to reporting from The Australian Financial Review, leading to significant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...