White's appointment marks a new era of strategic expansion as Everseen scales Vision AI leadership in retail and beyond

Everseen, a global leader in Vision AI solutions for the retail industry, today announced the appointment of Joe White as chief executive officer, effective immediately. White brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling enterprise technology solutions for global customers across retail, logistics, and industrial sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110035054/en/

Joe White, CEO of Everseen (Credit: Kelly Heck Photography www.KellyHeckPhotography.com)

Greg Clark, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital, Vivek Mani, Managing Director of Crosspoint Capital, and Alan O'Herlihy, Founder of Everseen, will continue to serve on the company's board and work closely with White as Everseen accelerates its next phase of growth.

"Joe brings deep expertise in product leadership, customer-centric innovation, and global execution to the role having led teams at Zebra, Motorola, and Symbol which deliver foundational technologies-machine vision, RFID, barcode scanning, and mobile computing-to the world's largest businesses," said Greg Clark, Managing Partner, Crosspoint Capital Partners. "Joe's ability to drive enterprise-grade innovation at scale makes him ideally suited to lead the company into its next phase of growth as we extend Everseen's AI leadership with new agentic value propositions that will move the needle for our retail customers. Joe's leadership is the perfect complement to Everseen's exceptional R&D and customer-first approach. Under his leadership, Everseen will continue to advance its mission to make store operations more intelligent, efficient, and maximize ROI for retailers around the world."

Everseen's Vision AI platform is trusted by the world's largest retailers to reduce shrink, improve operational efficiency, and elevate customer experience.

"I'm thrilled to join Everseen at such a pivotal time in the retail technology landscape," said Joe White,CEO of Everseen. "Everseen's Vision AI software is already delivering a holistic suite of AI-driven solutions solving critical issues in retail and providing insights throughout the world's largest retailers at the edge. I look forward to working with Everseen to drive innovation, powering retail insights around inventory and supply chain, and expand our leading Vision AI platform to new industries."

Before joining Everseen, White served as Chief Product and Solutions Officer for Zebra Technologies where he oversaw strategy, investments and development across Zebra's expansive products and solutions portfolio. His prior leadership experience includes roles at Symbol, Motorola, Motorola Solutions, CAIS Internet, and Digex, where he earned a reputation for fostering industry-wide collaboration to accelerate innovation.

About Everseen

Everseen is a leader in Vision AI, trusted by 11 of the top 20 global retailers. The company is transforming retail by reducing shrink, streamlining operations, and enhancing customer experiences. The Everseen Vision AI Platform has the largest footprint of AI-powered computer vision endpoints in retail, and can be applied to a wide range of industries with physical workflows. For more information, visit: www.everseen.com.

FAQs

1. What is Everseen known for in the Vision AI industry?

Everseen is a global leader in Vision AI solutions that help the world's largest retailers reduce shrink, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience. Its platform uses computer vision and AI-driven analytics to make store operations more intelligent and efficient.

2. Who is Joe White, the new CEO of Everseen?

Joe White brings over 30 years of experience leading global enterprise technology teams across companies such as Zebra Technologies, Motorola, and Symbol. He is recognized for driving large-scale innovation in machine vision, RFID, and mobile computing for Fortune 100 customers worldwide.

3. How does Everseen's Vision AI technology help retailers?

Everseen's Vision AI platform delivers real-time visibility into retail operations, helping identify and prevent loss, streamline processes, and optimize associate performance. It integrates seamlessly with existing systems to provide edge-based insights that improve profitability and customer experience.

4. What industries does Everseen plan to expand into?

While Everseen remains focused on retail, the company plans to expand its Vision AI capabilities into adjacent sectors such as logistics, supply chain, and industrial operations bringing its proven technology to new environments where visual intelligence drives efficiency and value.

5. What is the next phase of growth for Everseen?

Everseen is entering a strategic expansion phase that includes scaling global operations, deepening customer partnerships, and extending its Vision AI platform to new use cases. Everseen will continue to invest in innovation that empowers retailers to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110035054/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact

Treble

Matt Grant

everseen@treblepr.com