Brittany Kilgore on Why Leidos Alumni Shouldn't Hesitate To Reapply

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / "Leidos gave me my first opportunity to work in cybersecurity, and the engineers I joined were very welcoming," says Brittany Kilgore, cybersecurity engineer at Leidos. "I never felt pressure while I was learning, because I always had help from them. Working for Leidos was pretty amazing."

After nearly two years at Leidos, Brittany needed a career break to address personal matters that required her full attention.

"I always strive to deliver my best work and, at the time, I worried I couldn't," Brittany explains. "I was sad to leave, and my supervisor was very understanding. He even told me I'd be welcome to come back."

It's clear that he meant it, because Brittany returned to the same role one year later. Read on for more details about Brittany's path back.

Applying to rejoin Leidos

"While working here the first time, I was inspired by the way Leidos values professional development and upskilling," Brittany says. "I took many of the training courses offered and even started my master's degree in cybersecurity and information assurance."

Among other things, Brittany finished earning her degree while away from Leidos and was once again ready to look for jobs.

Though she'd enjoyed working at Leidos, Brittany had reservations about reaching out since she'd chosen to leave, so she applied to jobs at other places. When nothing felt right, Brittany decided to see whether Leidos had open cybersecurity roles. A position was open - the same type of role she'd left nearly a year before.

"I was nervous to apply, but I asked myself, 'What's the worst thing that can happen? They could just say no.'" Brittany says. Realizing she had nothing to lose, she applied and realized she needn't have worried. Leidos welcomed Brittany back in August 2025.

What Brittany is doing now and what she enjoys about working at Leidos

"My team's work helps protect our military's critical infrastructure," Brittany says. A military veteran herself, Brittany understands how essential it is to keep sensitive information and important systems secure by detecting potential vulnerabilities and protecting against unauthorized access.

"I like knowing my work has a real impact and I'm especially glad that I get to do it for an employer that places a high value on integrity," Brittany says. "I love the culture our leadership promotes."

She also appreciates her team's collaborative atmosphere: "I work with knowledgeable people who freely bounce ideas off one another. We learn a lot from each other and have a very supportive manager."

Finally, Brittany enjoys participating in the Leidos Military Alliance Group, saying the meetings and fireside chats feel personal, welcoming and warm.

"The Military Alliance Group offers useful resources for those who are in the middle of transitioning to civilian service," she says. "There's a true understanding of our experiences and backgrounds as veterans."

As Brittany focuses on deepening her expertise in cybersecurity, she looks forward to continuing to learn about evolving technologies and threats.

"Leidos is a great place to keep building knowledge and experience - and to grow your career," Brittany says.

