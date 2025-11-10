Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital").

Jackpot Digital, the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce the successful installation of three Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker electronic table games ("ETGs") at Sevenwinds Casino, Lodge & Conference Center, a U.S. tribal casino property located in Hayward, Wisconsin.

Jackpot Blitz® is Jackpot Digital's state-of-the-art dealerless poker table that delivers a faster, more efficient and highly engaging player experience by eliminating the need for a live dealer. The installation at Sevenwinds Casino marks another milestone in Jackpot Digital's ongoing expansion across land-based casinos, underscoring the growing demand for its innovative, automated gaming solutions.

This latest deployment reinforces Jackpot Digital's commitment to expanding its global presence and enhancing the casino gaming experience through cutting-edge technology. By combining efficiency, interactivity and entertainment, the Company continues to help casino operators meet evolving player preferences while driving operational growth.

Jackpot's growing roster of customers includes major cruise lines, as well as an expanding number of land-based casinos across North America and internationally. The Company has announced additional installations or orders in Canada, the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

